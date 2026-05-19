The Overlooked Alternative To Heavy Curtains For Your Sliding Glass Doors

The primary reason you should switch out your heavy curtains with solar shades is their ability to keep harmful UV rays out of your home without entirely blocking your view of the outside world. So, you won't have to choose between not having any natural light come in or allowing your laminate flooring to sustain sun damage. They'll also prevent it from slowly leaching color out of your vibrant furniture and other furnishings. A lack of excess sunlight flooding your interiors will also put less strain on your HVAC, helping reduce your electricity bills, particularly in summer. Working by the window, especially if you're hoping to beat the chill naturally during winter, will be possible, too. It's because solar shades minimize screen glare, as sunlight doesn't have unfettered access to your home.

Better yet, you get to control the amount of light entering through your sliding glass doors. Since solar shades are categorized based on their openness factor (depending on how tightly a material is woven), you get to dictate how much natural light you want in your rooms and the level of transparency you desire. To illustrate, a shade with a 1% openness factor will keep 99% of sunlight out but will also offer the least amount of transparency. Similarly, a 3% model will stand firm against 97% of the sun's rays and offer comparatively better views of the outside world. As the percentages go up, the level of heat and glare protection goes down but visibility increases. Whatever the transparency, know that nosy neighbors or lurking thieves won't be able to see inside your home during the day. Additionally, they aren't too high-maintenance; vacuuming them with a soft brush attachment works wonders.