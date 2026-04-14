Not Wallpaper, Not Paint: The DIY Accent Wall Idea That's Much More Unique

This project is a great way to repurpose bed sheets and other unused lightweight fabrics, but you can also buy yards of your desired pattern. Measure the wall's width and length, and take those measurements to the fabric store. If you choose a fabric with a pattern on a larger wall, you'll need more material, because matching the pattern will mean you'll trim away some waste. The fabric store will help you in this calculation. You may also find unique vintage fabrics of various types at thrift stores or estate sales.

When you decide on your fabric, installation can be as easy as tacking it in place, as TikToker justlanchen did in an accent wall project. Hang your fabric, tacking the top edge against your crown molding with 1-inch wire nails, and pull it tight across the wall before tacking the bottom edge along the baseboard. It's quick and simple, but for a more durable and tight hold on the wall, you can use an adhesive.

For a renter, a concentrated liquid starch like Linit Starch may be the best adhesive to use, because it will let you quickly and safely take the fabric down later. (You can wash the wall starch off the wall with soap and water.) Liquid starch is also a great choice if you are a homeowner who likes to frequently change the look of your home, though you could use wallpaper adhesive as a stronger, more permanent solution when you're ready to commit to a pattern. One person can do this job, but it's exponentially easier with four hands rather than just two. Find a friend to help before getting started.