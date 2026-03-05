7 Gorgeous Accent Wall Ideas From Joanna Gaines You'll Want To Recreate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Joanna Gaines isn't just the queen of shiplap, she also knows a thing or two about creating gorgeous accent walls using unexpected materials and techniques. The designer once used a dry stacked artisanal checkerboard tile to make a "Mini Reni" breakfast nook stand out, she covered a living room wall in exposed exterior stone on "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," and there are plenty of premium wallpaper designs to choose from in her collection for Magnolia Home. These materials are definitely eye-catching, but they can be prohibitively expensive for many homeowners, so we searched high and low to find affordable accent wall ideas you can easily recreate even if you're on a budget.

Of course, no list of Joanna Gaines decor ideas is complete without shiplap, the simple material the Waco-based maven turned into a must-have farmhouse decor element without really meaning to. There are some very creative ideas from her Magnolia Market and Hotel 1928 that work just as well in a private home. We also looked to Gaines' first design book for inspiration. But it was watching clip after clip of her binge-worthy shows that proved there are plenty of inexpensive ways to use reclaimed materials, basic woodwork, and inexpensive items to create a gorgeous accent wall of your own.