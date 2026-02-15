How To Get The Joanna Gaines 'Fixer Upper' Look This Spring For Under $50

Joanna Gaines and her team at Magnolia just dropped a spring collection full of sourdough-inspired kitchen finds that went viral faster than a jar of starter will take over your life. If you want your home to feel like a cozy cottage, but your vibe leans more flower than flour, there's good news. There are still over a dozen luxurious yet down-to-earth Magnolia decor pieces under $50, including linens, artwork, and storage solutions.

One of the things we love about the "Fixer Upper" star is how affordable she makes achieving her signature look. She's reportedly a mega-millionaire, but from her tricks for upgrading basic windows on a budget to her paint partnership with Kilz, the price points of Gaines' favorite picks are accessible even when you're on a tight budget. Whether you're hunting for a quirky brass accessory that looks like it came from a ritzy estate sale, or looking to light up a sliver of wall with a delicate sconce, Magnolia's warm, earthy spring collection has plenty of inexpensive finds that deliver an intentionally eclectic look.