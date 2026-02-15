How To Get The Joanna Gaines 'Fixer Upper' Look This Spring For Under $50
Joanna Gaines and her team at Magnolia just dropped a spring collection full of sourdough-inspired kitchen finds that went viral faster than a jar of starter will take over your life. If you want your home to feel like a cozy cottage, but your vibe leans more flower than flour, there's good news. There are still over a dozen luxurious yet down-to-earth Magnolia decor pieces under $50, including linens, artwork, and storage solutions.
One of the things we love about the "Fixer Upper" star is how affordable she makes achieving her signature look. She's reportedly a mega-millionaire, but from her tricks for upgrading basic windows on a budget to her paint partnership with Kilz, the price points of Gaines' favorite picks are accessible even when you're on a tight budget. Whether you're hunting for a quirky brass accessory that looks like it came from a ritzy estate sale, or looking to light up a sliver of wall with a delicate sconce, Magnolia's warm, earthy spring collection has plenty of inexpensive finds that deliver an intentionally eclectic look.
Harper Ceramic Floral Tray
There are several ways to use a small decor piece like the Harper Ceramic Floral Tray. Priced at $16, the smaller size makes it an ideal choice if you need a place to empty the contents of your pockets at the end of the day while still keeping your bureau looking chic. Despite its delicately scalloped edge, the stoneware makes the larger $24 version sturdy enough to hold heavier items like skincare products or scented candles — like the recently released $30 Valencia orange, peach, and heliotrope Magnolia Daybreak Candle.
Antique Brass Wyatt Hooks
These Antique Brass Wyatt Hooks are just one of the affordable, vintage-inspired hanging peg solutions that Magnolia has just released. Made of aged brass, this $18 item packs a lot of storage capacity into a small package. Along with a large rounded hook that's big enough to hold the brim of a delicate hat — and sturdy enough to hold a chunky sweater or heavier bag — two smaller J-hooks beneath it are perfect for a reusable grocery sack or an extra set of keys.
Collected Spring Jo's Framed Herbarium Print
"I just love preserving the memory of a season in this form!" Joanna Gaines wrote in an Instagram post after pressing flowers in her enviable herbarium. There are several garden-inspired floral prints for under $50 in the new Magnolia collection, but Jo's "Collected Spring" Herbarium Print stands out thanks to its soft color palette and sweetly scalloped edges. As anyone who loves planning and styling a gallery wall already knows, there's always room for one more print. The petite 5 x 7-inch size and $19 price tag make this an affordable addition to either a sprawling display or tiny powder room.
Vintage Inspired Brass Duck Taper Holder
Receiving nothing but five-star ratings from Magnolia customers, the Vintage Inspired Brass Duck Taper Holder is charming, whimsical, and much cheaper than it looks. A reimagined sculptural form cast in aluminum with an aged brass finish, the $22 looks like something out of an estate sale. Thanks to a hidden spike in the base, it can securely hold one of the equally highly-rated $10 Magnolia Taper Candles in place — helpful if you're hosting a special event and want to get your proverbial ducks in a row.
Kara Scalloped Photo Frame
A picture may be worth a thousand words, but when beautifully displayed, it can feel priceless. The $24 Kara Scalloped Photo Frame is a quietly decorative piece. Although the scalloped border adds plenty of elegance, the frame itself is made from inexpensive resin. That makes it a better choice than sharp metal or breakable ceramic options if you want to safely display photos or artwork on a side table that's within reach of curious children.
Lauren Scalloped Woven Canister
"Fixer Upper" fans may be in their sourdough era, but Joanna Gaines is clearly in her scalloped era. The rounded motif appears frequently across her spring collection, including the Lauren Scalloped Woven Canisters. The lidded, handwoven rattan baskets have proven so popular that the small size is already sold out, though the larger size is still currently available. We think the bigger $38 option is more practical anyway, especially to store hand towels, mail, or office supplies.
Jane Floral Vase Tulip Bundle
If anyone can keep fake flowers from looking like a tacky embarrassment, it's Joanna Gaines. For those of us without a green thumb, being able to set out a realistic-looking flower arrangement in a pretty vase without remembering a watering schedule is something of a godsend. The $42 Jane Floral Vase Tulip Bundle pairs a curvy stoneware vase with a six-stem bunch of faux white tulips, which can be styled together or separately depending on the look you want to achieve.
Hallie Floral Ceramic Wall Sconce
If you're obsessed with period dramas like "Bridgerton" or "Wuthering Heights," you probably need more wall sconces in your life. The Hallie Floral Ceramic Wall Sconce isn't strictly Regency or Gothic in style, but the floral-stamped, mushroom-colored stoneware still brings plenty of romance. Since the $44 piece needs a little help holding a taper securely in place, you'll want to pair it with some candle adhesive, such as Hyoola Candle Sticky Wax Dots from Amazon.
Archie Scalloped Wooden Riser
Often, the best kitchen storage ideas to free up space are the simplest. Inspired by a vintage piece in Joanna Gaines' own pantry, the Archie Scalloped Wooden Riser is the perfect example. Made of mango wood and measuring 12 x 9 x 3.5 inches, it fits neatly on most countertops as a landing spot for utensil crocks or coffee bar essentials. The $46 find could also be used for tablescaping, offering a subtle lift to centerpieces or a way to corral stacks of china.
Accordion Wooden Wall Hook
Made of cherry and pine, the $47 Accordion Wooden Wall Hook has nostalgic, retro vibes. The deceptively simple piece measures just under 16 inches wide, but thanks to its folding design and wooden peg joints, there are several spots to hang items. Storage solutions like this are excellent if you're lacking wall space, since they can be mounted either horizontally or vertically.
Pivione Fleurs Table Runner
Magnolia's new spring collection has a ton of different linens, from bedding to bread bowl covers. One standout in the collection is the Pivione Fleurs Table Runner. The $48 item is hand block printed on neutral sage cotton linen in a design that's abstract enough to complement almost any decor style. A delicate crocheted trim borders the entire 96 x 15-inch runner, adding subtle contrast and texture.
Standard Vintage Chenille Sham
One of "Jo's Picks" for Spring 2026, the Vintage Chenille Sham is grannycore chic in the best possible way. Made from machine-washable cotton, the textured pillow cover features a subtle abstract design on the front and an envelope closure on the back, making it quick and easy to stuff in a pillow (sold separately.) The standard sham costs $49, but it also comes in king and euro sizes for $59 and $69, respectively.