Not Curtains Or Blinds: Joanna Gaines' Trick To Upgrade Basic Windows On A Budget

Sometimes you look at your windows, especially in a space like the kitchen, and you can't quite decide whether curtains, blinds, or other contemporary window treatments make sense. Maybe you don't need privacy because your home backs up to woods, or drapes feel too heavy for a light, airy room. So, what's the answer? In many cases, simply upgrading the windows themselves can add enough charm and character that no extra window treatment is needed. That's exactly what HGTV's Joanna Gaines discovered on "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," when in Episodes 4 and 7, she used windows with mullions to bring in just the right mix of elegance and whimsy.

Mullions is a window term that people often mix up with muntins, if they recognize either term at all. Mullions and muntins come from traditional building methods, which is why they can sound outdated, even though you still see them on modern homes. Today, they are mostly referred to as grilles. Mullions are vertical bars that divide a window into multiple sections. Historically, they provided structural support, but today they serve as more of a distinct design element. In "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," Episode 4, Gaines added mullions between window panes in the windows of a living room. And in Episode 7, she added diamond-shaped mullions on kitchen windows to create a cottage-style look.