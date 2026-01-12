Not Curtains Or Blinds: Joanna Gaines' Trick To Upgrade Basic Windows On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes you look at your windows, especially in a space like the kitchen, and you can't quite decide whether curtains, blinds, or other contemporary window treatments make sense. Maybe you don't need privacy because your home backs up to woods, or drapes feel too heavy for a light, airy room. So, what's the answer? In many cases, simply upgrading the windows themselves can add enough charm and character that no extra window treatment is needed. That's exactly what HGTV's Joanna Gaines discovered on "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," when in Episodes 4 and 7, she used windows with mullions to bring in just the right mix of elegance and whimsy.
Mullions is a window term that people often mix up with muntins, if they recognize either term at all. Mullions and muntins come from traditional building methods, which is why they can sound outdated, even though you still see them on modern homes. Today, they are mostly referred to as grilles. Mullions are vertical bars that divide a window into multiple sections. Historically, they provided structural support, but today they serve as more of a distinct design element. In "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," Episode 4, Gaines added mullions between window panes in the windows of a living room. And in Episode 7, she added diamond-shaped mullions on kitchen windows to create a cottage-style look.
How to create similar window treatments for less
If you're looking for unique window treatments to try because you're over basic curtains, finding a simple yet stunning way to amplify your windows can make a huge difference in your interior design. Adding simple vertical and horizontal window grids is an easier DIY than Joanna Gaines' unique single diamond pattern, with countless tutorials available on YouTube. Or for a more decorative way to replicate these window treatments, you can try @lonefoxhome's DIY strategy on TikTok. For his low-cost solution, he places laser-cut wood pieces he found on Etsy on a window, changing the look of a room. One commenter says, "So simple, yet so impactful." Custom Mullions sells a few decorative mullion inserts on Etsy, starting at $94.50 and going up to $176.40, based on material. Options like this make giving your windows a makeover far less expensive than the thousands of dollars it can cost to have custom mullions installed.
@lonefoxhome
Was cleaning the windows today and forgot how much I LOVEEE the addition of mullions – they are essentially cut for the inside of your window to give the look of panes! An affordable way to add charm to more modern windows!
If you decide to have window grids installed by a professional, how much they raise the overall price of a window depends on the style you choose. According to Brennan Enterprises, a Texas-based window and door installer, basic grilles placed between window panes typically bump the cost by about 8%, while more ornate, decorative designs can drive the price up by 40% or higher. Now that you have updated windows, keep them shiny longer by adding glycerin to your cleaning solution.