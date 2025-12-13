Want Windows That Shine & Stay Clean Longer? Just Add This To Your Cleaning Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between dust, dirt, and grime, as well as your children's fingerprints or your pet's paw prints, your windows can become cloudy, grungy, and just plain gross. In fact, it's pretty frustrating how quickly your windows can go from sparkling to smudged. Sometimes it feels like they stay clean for barely five minutes after you get the window haze off the glass, especially if you live near a busy road, the woods, or have a dog who treats your windows like his own personal lookout towers. Weather can play a big role in how dirty your windows get, too. Think windy days, pollen season, or salty or foggy air. And if you live in an urban area or near construction, the grime shows up fast. If you want your hard-earned clean to last a little longer, there's a tiny trick that can make a surprisingly big difference: add glycerin.

While your indoor windows tend to stay cleaner a bit longer, your outdoor windows usually need attention every three to six months, depending on what they're exposed to. Mixing glycerin into your cleaning solution can result in fewer spots, fewer streaks, and a longer stretch between cleanings. This product, which is a colorless humectant used in cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals, retains moisture and basically gives your windows a little barrier against grime. Vegetable glycerin is a simple addition, and it keeps that just-cleaned shine around longer.