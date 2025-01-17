Fake Plants In The Home: Evergreen Solution Or Tacky Embarrassment?

As a professional interior designer, I want you to know that you shouldn't be afraid of artificial greenery. Yes, seriously. Despite the polarizing reputation of fake plants, the advantages of incorporating artificial greenery into your home shouldn't be ignored. For those who are away from home a lot, rent their space out to others, or have an incurable case of brown thumb, artificial plants give you that pop of life and greenery in a space without the expertise that their real counterparts require. With no maintenance required other than occasional dusting, artificial plants always look great, can be moved from one home to another, and last forever. Plus, because they don't need to be placed in the perfect spot with the right amount of sunlight — personally, my fiddle-leaf fig is still moderately angry at me after five years of picking the wrong locations — fake plants can happily exist anywhere, including shaded corners or shelves that cannot support the real deal.

Sure, artificial greens don't have the same positive health benefits, such as having your living houseplants naturally clean the air. And they lacks the ever-changing cycle of growth and blooming one gets to experience with living organisms. But perhaps the worst downside to artificial plants is that many fake ones look really bad. Like, painfully tacky. I have seen offenders so terrible that they appear to be the primary cause of the poor reputation of all other artificial plants.

How do you avoid the pitfall of fake-looking fakes? Invest in high-quality options that truly look like the real thing, then stage them realistically in your home. Done correctly, most won't realize they're looking at an imposter. And that, my friends, is how you move from Tackyville, USA to chic, long-term greenery solution.