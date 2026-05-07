The Affordable Amazon Solution That Adds Privacy To Glass Doors Without Drilling
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Glass doors welcome the outside world into your home, in good ways and in bad. On the bright side, they allow natural light to filter in, making spaces feel larger and more open. On the other hand, they offer unwanted access for anyone to peek inside. It's a balancing act to keep your home comfortable and brightly lit while salvaging privacy. Aside from temporary frosted glass techniques, curtains are a go-to solution, but they often entail the inconvenience of drilling a curtain rod into the wall. If you're looking for a drill-free alternative, self-adhesive curtains, like the Homeideas Blackout Door Curtain, could be the fix.
This curtain sticks directly onto a door via an adhesive Velcro strip, no power tools needed. Along with being simple and straightforward, it's handy for renters who want to avoid leaving holes in the wall. There are other reasons to like the curtain besides its ease of installation, too. Amazon customers give the Homeideas Blackout Door Curtain an average score of 4.6 out of 5 with over 2,000 ratings. The reviews are especially positive regarding the drapery's value for money, thoroughness in blocking sunlight, and the solid weight and appearance of the material.
However, several negative reviews mention that the item had to be returned after arriving without the adhesive hanging strip. Additionally, keep in mind that the Homeideas Blackout Door Curtains are made from polyester, not linen. For a different option, the Ryb Home Door Curtain is self-adhesive as well but uses a linen blend.
How to install self-adhesive curtains for drill-free privacy
Before purchasing a door curtain, it's best to measure the glass area you intend to cover. The curtain should be at least four inches wider and four inches taller than the glass to ensure proper coverage. If you have French doors, make sure the curtain isn't so large that it drapes over door handles, locks, or hinges. Luckily, the Homeideas Blackout Door Curtain comes in 11 sizes, ranging from 8 to 34 inches wide. It also comes in multiple colors to suit your home decor.
Another nice touch is that the curtain has built-in straps that allow you to roll it up and tie it when you want to let sunlight in. "Installation was a breeze with the included tie-back, and they hang beautifully, adding a touch of sophistication to the space," one Amazon reviewer wrote. The customer added that the curtains insulate well and keep their bedroom cooler during hotter days.
A few customers noted that the adhesive strip removed some of the paint on their door after removal. If this is a concern, you can consider other methods for hanging window treatments without using a drill – namely, using a tension rod or adhesive command hooks that support a curtain rod. However, paint stripping doesn't appear to be a widespread issue for the Homeideas Blackout Door Curtain. Overall, it's a fast, low-stress item that adds versatility to your glass doors, and it comes at a reasonable price starting at $13.99.