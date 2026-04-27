Not Paint, Not Wallpaper: A Unique, Budget-Friendly Way To Transform Your Walls

As is the case with all projects, the first step is to gather your gear. Assess the size of the designated area with measuring tape, neatly cut out the pages of a book, pour adhesive like Mod Podge or Roman Wallpaper Paste into a paint tray, find a brush, and snag a squeegee to get rid of potential air bubbles. Should you have a few tricky corners here and there, keep a utility knife on hand to cut the pages to size. You'll also want to lay a sheet down on the floor in case things get messy.

The installation process is straightforward. You'll apply your adhesive of choice to the entire back of each page and place them on the wall. If, like @cynthiahruff, you're opting for a room that is high in moisture, consider sealing your pages with Minwax Polycrylic. You'll likely want to decorate further (naturally), but make sure to look at the instructions to determine how long it takes to dry before you move on to the next phase.

Once your new favorite wallpaper idea is completely dry, it's time to add the finishing touches. If you're going to work with paint as well, aim for a color that complements the book pages rather than competes for attention. Add a fun accent with a statement mirror, framed photos, a wall vase, or a floating bookshelf lined with your favorite reads.