Not Paint, Not Wallpaper: A Unique, Budget-Friendly Way To Transform Your Walls
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No paint swatches, no wallpaper, no problem. Opportunities abound when decorating blank walls, so there is no need to resort to conventional methods (especially if you can't settle on a color or pattern). Instead of reaching for paint rollers or sorting through peel-and-stick panels, why not opt for a unique approach? Grab a novel off the bookshelf and decorate the walls with its pages. You'll swoon over this one-of-a-kind statement — plus, it doesn't require big bucks to bring it to life.
Unique and fairly easy to orchestrate, this alternative to paint and wallpaper is making the rounds on social media feeds and sparking creativity among decor and literary enthusiasts alike. Atlanta-based designer @cynthiaruff has recently gone viral for using a thrifted book of wildflower drawings to line her bathroom walls, a design move that perfectly complements the room's moss green wainscoting. Not only did her DIY have stunning results, but it also proves how versatile this method can be. You can opt for text-heavy pages for home office style ideas or library inspiration, use your kiddo's favorite comics in the bedroom, or even turn to old maps, catalogues, and magazine pages for a fun pop.
How to decorate your walls with book pages
As is the case with all projects, the first step is to gather your gear. Assess the size of the designated area with measuring tape, neatly cut out the pages of a book, pour adhesive like Mod Podge or Roman Wallpaper Paste into a paint tray, find a brush, and snag a squeegee to get rid of potential air bubbles. Should you have a few tricky corners here and there, keep a utility knife on hand to cut the pages to size. You'll also want to lay a sheet down on the floor in case things get messy.
The installation process is straightforward. You'll apply your adhesive of choice to the entire back of each page and place them on the wall. If, like @cynthiahruff, you're opting for a room that is high in moisture, consider sealing your pages with Minwax Polycrylic. You'll likely want to decorate further (naturally), but make sure to look at the instructions to determine how long it takes to dry before you move on to the next phase.
Once your new favorite wallpaper idea is completely dry, it's time to add the finishing touches. If you're going to work with paint as well, aim for a color that complements the book pages rather than competes for attention. Add a fun accent with a statement mirror, framed photos, a wall vase, or a floating bookshelf lined with your favorite reads.