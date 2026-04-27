Christina Haack's Bedroom Window Privacy Idea Makes Us Want To Ditch Our Blinds

For homeowners looking to create a stress-free home, controlling light and visibility in intimate areas like the bedroom is a good place to start. Having plenty of natural light during the day can help improve your mood, while having a darker room at night may help you sleep better. More importantly, the right bedroom window coverings will provide privacy and peace of mind at any time of day. If the regular blinds in your bedroom aren't cutting it, consider taking a cue from HGTV star Christina Haack. In a home tour from 2023 featured on HGTV (via YouTube), Haack showed off the blackout shades in the bedroom, stating, "I like light when I want it, but I prefer the dark."

If you find yourself nodding in agreement, then a similar set of roller shades might be perfect for you. The set in Haack's room was comprised of three different shades, each of which blocked a different amount of light. This allows for more flexibility in controlling the lighting, but if you aren't sure you need that, a single blackout shade will likely be enough. Blackout shades can also help you feel more secure. While regular shades offer some privacy, blackout shades are the best option for preventing nosy neighbors from seeing in.

For extra control, you can actually hang blackout shades behind wooden blinds or layer them with sheer curtains and other existing window treatments. You'll just need to measure each layer to ensure you have enough space to raise and lower the shade without the other treatments getting in the way. Done correctly, adding a blackout shade to your window rather than replacing your existing treatments offers flexibility and, as Haack emphasized, "provides all the privacy" without breaking the bank.