Christina Haack's Bedroom Window Privacy Idea Makes Us Want To Ditch Our Blinds
For homeowners looking to create a stress-free home, controlling light and visibility in intimate areas like the bedroom is a good place to start. Having plenty of natural light during the day can help improve your mood, while having a darker room at night may help you sleep better. More importantly, the right bedroom window coverings will provide privacy and peace of mind at any time of day. If the regular blinds in your bedroom aren't cutting it, consider taking a cue from HGTV star Christina Haack. In a home tour from 2023 featured on HGTV (via YouTube), Haack showed off the blackout shades in the bedroom, stating, "I like light when I want it, but I prefer the dark."
If you find yourself nodding in agreement, then a similar set of roller shades might be perfect for you. The set in Haack's room was comprised of three different shades, each of which blocked a different amount of light. This allows for more flexibility in controlling the lighting, but if you aren't sure you need that, a single blackout shade will likely be enough. Blackout shades can also help you feel more secure. While regular shades offer some privacy, blackout shades are the best option for preventing nosy neighbors from seeing in.
For extra control, you can actually hang blackout shades behind wooden blinds or layer them with sheer curtains and other existing window treatments. You'll just need to measure each layer to ensure you have enough space to raise and lower the shade without the other treatments getting in the way. Done correctly, adding a blackout shade to your window rather than replacing your existing treatments offers flexibility and, as Haack emphasized, "provides all the privacy" without breaking the bank.
Should you get blackout shades for your bedroom?
Blackout shades are great, but you might be wondering if you'd be better off with another option such as blackout curtains. The answer comes down to your style and available space. If you're low on room, blackout shades are likely a better fit. While curtains can move to the side, they'll still take up real estate around the window. Blackout blinds and shades, on the other hand, rise entirely out of the way when they're not in use.
Aesthetically, the ability to be raised until they disappear gives roller shades a sleek, modern look compared to the more traditional charm of a curtain. However, while roller shades like Haack's are popular, they aren't the only option to get the privacy you want. You could choose something more decorative, like a blackout Roman shade. Blackout shades are also available in a range of colors and patterns. Select a bright color or pattern to match your personality, or follow Haack's lead by choosing a soothing and versatile creamy neutral.
In terms of usability, blackout shades may be a bit more convenient than blackout curtains. They can be raised and lowered smoothly, without the need to fuss over how the fabric folds. Cordless or automatic blackout shades like the ones Haack installed, which move with the press of a button, may be a good choice for people with disabilities as well. If you're renting your home and are concerned about installing blackout shades, you may be happy to hear that there are no-drill blackout shades that can be installed without damaging the walls. You'll still need to know how to install blinds and shades correctly, though, unless you pay for professional installation.