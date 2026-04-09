No Curtains, No Blinds: This Unique Idea Adds Functional Flair To Your Kitchen Window

As you gather your glassware and apéritifs, note that this trendy must-have kitchen feature will likely allow you to access the window if it opens vertically or outward, but not inward. That said, the installation process is fairly straightforward. Measure the window, find tempered glass or wooden ledges to fit the area, and install brackets on both sides of the frame to support the shelves.

You can opt for shelves that are larger than the window itself and install brackets such as the Pipe Decor 4-Tier Shelf Kit on the surrounding walls. Or, for a simpler solution, measure the area's dimensions and pick a ready-made unit. The LiliGloris 3-Tier Boho Hanging Shelves is one option — however, it won't allow you to place as much weight on your DIY bar as the others.

Though unique and stylish, there are a few tidbits to keep in mind before putting this DIY into action. First is maintenance. Dust will inevitably pile up on your display, meaning you'll need to wipe everything down regularly. Next is practicality. Consider applying adhesive like Guokoo's Mounting Putty Museum Gel to your trinkets if you are concerned that things will topple. Moreover, if you have liquors that don't do well in direct sunlight, keep them in cabinets and fill the space with cute glasses, shakers, and decorative coasters instead.