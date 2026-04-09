No Curtains, No Blinds: This Unique Idea Adds Functional Flair To Your Kitchen Window
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There's plenty of room for creativity and experimentation in the kitchen beyond choosing cabinet colors and decorative backsplashes. In fact, a major style opportunity is hiding in plain sight: the kitchen window. Not only does it offer a chance to elevate your interior style, but when designed correctly, it's a space-saver and an overall financial enhancement to your home, too. That means such prime real estate shouldn't be limited to basic window treatment ideas like blinds or curtains. What your kitchen really calls for is a window bar.
Setting up a bar within a kitchen window is simple, functional, and allows you to show off your glassware and spirits. You could even display mugs and blends of your favorite java if you'd prefer to create a coffee station. All you need is a shelf (or two) that fits across the diameter of your windows — bonus points if it's glass so that you can enhance the room's natural light. It might not offer the same privacy as blinds or curtains, but it does free up counter space and serve as a talking point during dinner parties.
How to add a bar to your kitchen window
As you gather your glassware and apéritifs, note that this trendy must-have kitchen feature will likely allow you to access the window if it opens vertically or outward, but not inward. That said, the installation process is fairly straightforward. Measure the window, find tempered glass or wooden ledges to fit the area, and install brackets on both sides of the frame to support the shelves.
You can opt for shelves that are larger than the window itself and install brackets such as the Pipe Decor 4-Tier Shelf Kit on the surrounding walls. Or, for a simpler solution, measure the area's dimensions and pick a ready-made unit. The LiliGloris 3-Tier Boho Hanging Shelves is one option — however, it won't allow you to place as much weight on your DIY bar as the others.
Though unique and stylish, there are a few tidbits to keep in mind before putting this DIY into action. First is maintenance. Dust will inevitably pile up on your display, meaning you'll need to wipe everything down regularly. Next is practicality. Consider applying adhesive like Guokoo's Mounting Putty Museum Gel to your trinkets if you are concerned that things will topple. Moreover, if you have liquors that don't do well in direct sunlight, keep them in cabinets and fill the space with cute glasses, shakers, and decorative coasters instead.