5 Must-Have Kitchen Features That Instantly Boost Your Home's Value

There are many ways to improve your home's value by upgrading your kitchen. Considering that home prices have grown steadily for the past five years, increasing almost 40%, but have been stagnant for the last 12 months, it may be time to consider making some kitchen upgrades to make the most of potential home value increases. But you should choose these updates wisely.

You want to be smart about what you invest in, as you tend to get a better return on your investment from a minor remodel, improving home value by about 13% over the remodel's cost. That's an average, of course. Depending on your region, your ROI can vary from 94.5% to 134%. Bigger kitchen remodels tend to be money losers, and even then, mid-range remodels improve resale value more than luxe overhauls.

Best of all, the updates we suggest will help you enjoy your kitchen more while you're living there, because not everything has to be about improving the bottom line, of course. While it's important to understand which kitchen features boost your home's value the most, let's take a different tack here and find kitchen features that will cast the widest net and, so, are most likely to immediately improve your prospects when selling your home.