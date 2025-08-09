Kitchen Countertop Styles That Will Tank Your Home's Resale Value
Not everyone that is looking to update their kitchen is doing so to increase the resale value, but even if that's not the first thought on your mind, knowing what could increase your home's value and what could tank it is still useful information to have. While some trends really come down to personal preference, there are some things that are pretty universally disliked — one being laminate counters. To get some expert input, Hunker contacted Real Estate Broker, Ronit Abraham, who told us exclusively that laminate is a fast way to make your kitchen look dated and feel cheap — similar to the dreaded linoleum floors.
Though you may not think it could impact the sale price of your home that much, Abraham noted that the kitchen is often one of the first places she will focus on when getting a house ready for sale. If you want to give your kitchen counters an upgrade that won't cost a fortune, she has a classic go-to for you to consider. "If you're looking for an inexpensive upgrade that still looks good, butcher block is a great choice. I often use it in listings where we want a fresh, clean look without spending too much." Though there are pros and cons to butcher block counters, they are one of the more practical options— so long as you clean them properly — you can use the surface as a cutting board. But is it worth changing out the countertops?
Why you might want to sell your home without updating the counter tops
Yes, outdated counters can impact the sale and desirability of your home. That said, if you are renovating your home purely for sale, updating the counters simply to increase the value might not actually be worth the amount of money it will cost to complete the project. Abraham told Hunker exclusively that "While the kitchen is a main focus when selling a home, replacing countertops isn't always first on my list."
More important, she thinks, is the overall condition of the home, not just individual features. Plus, if your house is in good shape and all they would have to update in the kitchen is the counters in order to make it turnkey, that's not necessarily going to knock you off the market. Abraham also noted that features like cabinetry and updated appliances are way more important. While a countertop may not look as appealing as you'd prefer, it will still function pretty much the same — that's not necessarily the case for aging appliances and cramped cabinets. On top of that, it's not just your fixtures and decor that matter, Abraham said that the neighborhood your home is located in can also greatly impact the resale value, and is much more significant than something that can be changed on the interior.
Should you swap your countertop or leave it be for the next owner?
If you want to get the best price for your home, you will probably want to do a little refreshing — but that doesn't mean you need to drop a down payment on a complete redo. A deep clean and some fresh paint could be enough to make your home feel bright and inviting, and could help you make more money without spending a ton.
Abraham told Hunker exclusively, "While updating countertops can go a long way in helping a home look refreshed, it's important to think strategically about where to spend and where to save." She noted that ultimately, the money that you spend on replacing countertops will not be made up for in increased sale value. So, while it might be lucrative to increase your curb appeal or update your bathroom, you may want to leave the task of replacing counters to the new owners. If you do decide to DIY, though, there are a ton of great laminate countertop alternatives to consider.