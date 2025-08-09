Kitchen Countertop Styles That Will Tank Your Home's Resale Value

Not everyone that is looking to update their kitchen is doing so to increase the resale value, but even if that's not the first thought on your mind, knowing what could increase your home's value and what could tank it is still useful information to have. While some trends really come down to personal preference, there are some things that are pretty universally disliked — one being laminate counters. To get some expert input, Hunker contacted Real Estate Broker, Ronit Abraham, who told us exclusively that laminate is a fast way to make your kitchen look dated and feel cheap — similar to the dreaded linoleum floors.

Though you may not think it could impact the sale price of your home that much, Abraham noted that the kitchen is often one of the first places she will focus on when getting a house ready for sale. If you want to give your kitchen counters an upgrade that won't cost a fortune, she has a classic go-to for you to consider. "If you're looking for an inexpensive upgrade that still looks good, butcher block is a great choice. I often use it in listings where we want a fresh, clean look without spending too much." Though there are pros and cons to butcher block counters, they are one of the more practical options— so long as you clean them properly — you can use the surface as a cutting board. But is it worth changing out the countertops?