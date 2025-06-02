3 Things That Are Making Your Kitchen Look Dated, According To HGTV Stars
While some people may think that the living room is the heart of the home, for many it is actually the kitchen. Not only is it the place where you prepare meals for your loved ones, but it is also a frequent gathering place for casual visitors, the place you have your family meals, and one of the first things you see each morning as you shuffle out to make your coffee. That said, the kitchen sees more action than you might initially think, and because of that it also deserves some more attention. Like any room of the house, there are some dated kitchen features that designers are ready to put to bed, but some are more egregious than others — especially in the opinion of HGTV favorites Jonathan Scott, Hilary Farr, and Jenny Marrs.
Taking on a full blown kitchen remodel — while true to the HGTV spirit — may be biting off more than you can chew. While you ruminate over your dream kitchen makeover, here are some singular and relatively reasonable project ideas to masticate on. Just don't be surprised if one update leaves you hungry for more.
Jonathan Scott: Tile countertops are too tough to clean
Jonathan Scott, one half of the "Property Brothers" pair has been quoted on more than one occasion expressing his hate for tile countertops. The biggest issue he says is not the appearance of the tile itself, but rather the propensity of grout to suck up grease, grime, and dirt — and seemingly hold onto it for dear life. The combination of a divot for dirt to collect in and the porous nature of grout makes it difficult to clean tile and grout countertops — particularly if they are a light color. He also stated that it takes a mere one to two months before grout begins to discolor, and this bacteria-sucking binder is not the most sanitary option, either. If you are going to stick with a tile counter be sure to opt for a durable, mildew-resistant grout. One of your best options is epoxy grout. Also consider choosing a darker color, as it will help to camouflage any discoloration.
In general, however, Scott recommends a stone counter. It is not only the more sanitary option, he says, but looks sleeker, brighter, and more modern. If you don't want the glossy look of polished stone, he has previously expressed his approval of honed countertops which have a softer, more matte effect. Plus, if you change your mind in the future, you can always have it refinished to a polished appearance.
Hilary Farr: Stained wood cabinets are distracting
Hilary Farr turns the attention to the cabinets — though she expresses that too much attention can be a bad thing. The "Love it or List It" co-host has made her dislike for stained wood cabinets known. The reason? She finds that they can be distracting and seem out of place, particularly when similar coloring is not reflected in other areas of the kitchen. (She does, however, make an exception for a stunning walnut.)
Instead of stained and grained cabinets, Farr has on many occasions opted for paint, and when in doubt, white has been her safe bet. Not only do white cabinets make the space feel bigger, brighter, and more open, but they are incredibly versatile when it comes to decor, easily pairing with almost any color scheme — and making the option of repainting at a later date a much easier task. If you do want a pop of a darker color, or wish to highlight some wood elements, you can take inspiration from some of her former designs which seclude these color choices to the island to create a focal point. Alternatively, recreate her personal style with white cabinets and a rough-cut reclaimed wood dining table as seen in her home. Just be careful with your colors, because it's also pretty easy for your kitchen island to make your home look outdated.
Jenny Marrs: Trendy cabinet hardware isn't timeless
This "Fixer to Fabulous" design star is a fan of all things classy and classic — especially when it comes to kitchens. While she is all for using unique colors — particularly green cabinets — she often sticks to simple, clean lines, and mixes modern and vintage features to give her spaces a timeless look. In direct opposition, Marrs finds hardware that is particularly trendy will fade out of fashion fast (think crystal knobs or super industrial styles).
When looking for hardware for your own kitchen cabinets, there is still a wide range to choose from. Marrs recommends sticking to more natural colors and materials like brass, quartz, or wood as they are all classic choices that have stood the test of time. If you are concerned about shape — generally simpler is better, and has a lower likelihood of going out of style anytime soon. She also suggests mixing your hardware — either in style or material, not both, or it may look more careless than intentional. This is also a great way to make your space feel like your own, and the more personalized it is to your own style and taste, the longer it is likely to stay in your favor. Still stumped on hardware? Marrs has also designed kitchens that are void of hardware on upper cabinets, and super minimal on lower cabinets which works particularly well with dark and moody palettes.