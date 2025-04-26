The Once-Essential Kitchen Feature That's Likely Now Dating Your Home

Once upon a time, it seemed that everyone dreamed of owning an island. No, not the water-enclosed piece of land (though a person can dream) but the more attainable option: the kitchen island. This furniture feature was a common design choice with the rise in popularity of the modern and spacious open concept kitchen, and for its multifunctionality as a work, storage, and seating space.

But the honorific of "kitchen staple" seems to be fading a bit as designers and homeowners lean towards alternative options. Being that it is a built-in feature of a kitchen, it can be a significant endeavor to remove an island. But if you are looking to update your kitchen or are starting with a blank slate, you may want to reconsider this previous no-brainer, and put a bit more thought into creating a space that is both functional and timeless.

One of the biggest issues with the island is that it is immovable. Because of this your kitchen — and possibly the surrounding space if you are working with an open concept — is limited to the given arrangement. While islands were intended to provide more workable space, they can sometimes do the opposite, inhibiting your ability to move freely and potentially disrupting the flow of your cooking. With the additional workspace, it can also allow more clutter in as well.