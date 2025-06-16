Ready To Replace Your Dated Laminate Countertops? Here Are The Best Modern Options
Laminate countertops have their place as a cost-effective countertop material, but it's tough to find many fans of the material. Sure, you can find plenty of color variety with laminate countertops, but there's little doubt that it's an outdated trend that you should consider replacing if they still reside in your home. They had their heyday years ago, and there are so many more attractive options available. Some of the best options include quartz, marble, concrete, and soapstone.
Your kitchen countertops play an important role in terms of utility and style. You mostly use them to place things on top, like kitchen utensils or appliances. Plus, your kitchen countertops can make a big difference in how your kitchen looks if you know how to pick kitchen countertop materials and how to style them. New kitchen countertops can make the space pop when they complement or contrast with your cabinets. Or they can make the space feel bigger when you select lighter colors that reflect light. So, if you've got laminated countertops that should've hit the curb with the wood paneling decades ago, here's why you should choose the above materials for kitchen countertops instead for a more stylish look.
On-trend kitchen countertop ideas
Quartz has become the king of kitchen countertop materials because it's durable, low-maintenance, and versatile. Quartz countertops are made with a combination of natural quartz, resins, and pigments. The combination of materials leads them to also be called engineered quartz countertops. Since it's engineered, that means it can come in a wide variety of colors to match any kitchen. Other practical benefits include its durability and low maintenance. The cost of quartz countertops ranges from $65 to $110 per square foot, according to GW Surfaces.
Marble offers a timeless kitchen countertop look, rich with character through its veining. Marble's definitely a luxury material that comes with additional costs and maintenance. Marble countertops can run between $80 and $250 per square foot, while installation costs range, depending on the size of the kitchen and labor needed. The material needs careful attention because it will stain, scratch, and isn't completely heat-resistant. You'll need to seal marble countertops annually at a minimum to keep it looking great.
Other trendy countertop ideas to consider
Concrete kitchen countertops have become popular in kitchens because of their unique look and texture. You can also choose a variety of colors that the long-lasting material offers. Concrete countertops complement industrial looks especially well and usually come at a more affordable price point. They tend to range from $65 to $135 per square foot, according to Trueform Concrete. Some homeowners have found that DIY concrete kitchen countertops are totally doable to save some extra money. It does involve detailed planning and a fair amount of labor. They require careful consideration when installing, and you'll need cabinets strong enough to support the additional weight of the concrete.
Soapstone countertops have gained popularity. Why choose soapstone countertops? It has a unique look, and the light black creates contrast in a light-colored kitchen. Soapstone also works with the industrial aesthetic because of its darker color. The off-black complements stainless steel looks, and the subdued veining adds character and charm. Soapstone has heat resistance, making it ideal for the kitchen if you're an avid cook. It also won't stain and react to common acidic items in the kitchen. It's slightly less maintenance than other stone countertops because it doesn't need regular sealing. Instead, it can need routine oiling and some refinishing should you encounter chips or dings. However, soapstone does have its drawbacks. Soapstone is made of talc, a softer material susceptible to scrapes and scratches. Per Granite and Marble Solutions, soapstone counters usually cost between $70 to $120 per square foot.