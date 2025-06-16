Ready To Replace Your Dated Laminate Countertops? Here Are The Best Modern Options

Laminate countertops have their place as a cost-effective countertop material, but it's tough to find many fans of the material. Sure, you can find plenty of color variety with laminate countertops, but there's little doubt that it's an outdated trend that you should consider replacing if they still reside in your home. They had their heyday years ago, and there are so many more attractive options available. Some of the best options include quartz, marble, concrete, and soapstone.

Your kitchen countertops play an important role in terms of utility and style. You mostly use them to place things on top, like kitchen utensils or appliances. Plus, your kitchen countertops can make a big difference in how your kitchen looks if you know how to pick kitchen countertop materials and how to style them. New kitchen countertops can make the space pop when they complement or contrast with your cabinets. Or they can make the space feel bigger when you select lighter colors that reflect light. So, if you've got laminated countertops that should've hit the curb with the wood paneling decades ago, here's why you should choose the above materials for kitchen countertops instead for a more stylish look.