Who Really Pays For Renovations On HGTV Shows? It's Not What Most Viewers Think

If you've always dreamed of appearing on your favorite HGTV show, you may have wondered: Who actually pays for the network's talented designers to come in and spruce things up? Although being cast on an HGTV show will give you access to some of the most talented interior designers and construction experts around, it's usually the homeowners who end up footing the bill — both for renovation expenses and for the cost of living somewhere else during filming.

That said, if you've already figured out how to finance your home renovation, HGTV definitely wants to hear from you. As of April 2026, casting calls are open for multiple shows in California. "Property Brothers," for example, is actively looking for homeowners who want to renovate their dated kitchens, living rooms, and other family spaces. In order to be eligible, however, you need to have a minimum renovation budget of $150,000. Meanwhile, an unnamed Orange County-based HGTV show required that homeowners bring at least $120,000 in budget to the table. "There's a common assumption that making it on a show comes with a free renovation, or at least discounted goods," wrote HGTV's former senior vice president Betsy Ayala in a since-deleted blog post (via TV Insider). "On the contrary, homeowners have to come up with the money for the projects."