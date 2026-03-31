Don't Replace Them! Give Ugly Bifold Closet Doors A Gorgeous Glow-Up With This DIY

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Bifold doors are commonly used in homes for smaller spaces (they're perfect to hide your washer and dryer) or as doors for storage areas like pantries and closets. There's a good chance your home might have a pair of these doors, as they provide an inexpensive option to create convenient access without taking up a ton of space. Though these features can certainly be beneficial, bifold doors are notorious for one major drawback — their bland aesthetic. In their basic form, bifold doors are often, dare we say, quite ugly. But with a little bit of creativity and time, you may be able to change all that and discover how these can be a surprisingly effective closet door type to add style and function to your home. By simply covering the face with some thin hardboard, you'll have a blank slate to transform into any style with trim and embellishments, bringing your doors from drab to fab on the cheap.

Instead of going through the trouble and expense of replacing boring bifold closet doors, use this simple DIY to give your bifold doors a glow up. It won't take expert skill and is perfect for beginners and experts alike, anyone who's looking for a different way to give plain bifold doors a modern upgrade. Start by grabbing some high-density fiberboard (HDF), like a Hardboard Tempered Panel from Home Depot, along with some wood trim to create a custom design. Otherwise, you'll need heavy-duty construction adhesive (like Liquid Nails), finishing nails, wood caulk, and your choice of paint and decorative molding. With the refreshed door face, it only makes sense to finish with some stylish new handles to bring the updated design home.