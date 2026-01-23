Give Plain Bifold Doors A Modern Upgrade With This Chic DIY
Your closet doorway is a difficult place in your home to plan for, with issues of both space and aesthetics adding to the trouble of finding the perfect solution. While a sliding door takes up too much space in your doorway, and a traditional hinge door takes up far too much space outside the doorway. While a bifold door is a great space saver, its plain look can be highly frustrating to contend with. So, unless you want to say goodbye to closet doors entirely, there is a cleaner option to keep your clothes hidden away that does not take up too much space and is not too much of an eyesore. With a specific kit, you can turn your bifold doors into bifold barn doors for a modern upgrade.
The barn door look is a flexible one — the style can naturally suit several aesthetics. Whether you are searching for a rustic farm vibe or a more modern, industrial look, the style can fit your home with the right door. Since the door will still be a bifold door, you won't be sacrificing any of your precious space in your home, even though the doors will be in a slightly different spot. While it might be a tad difficult to hang up, as you have to be very precise, there are several kits, such as the Roymelo bifold sliding barn door hardware kit, that provides you with everything you need to make it work.
Installing your bifold barn doors
@2thesunnysidediy
This bifold barn door hardware is the best solution for small closets! With sliding closet doors you can only see half of the closet at once and with a small closet that only adds to the frustration. The old sliding closet doors kept falling off the track and finally we just removed the doors to access the clothes. Not pretty! But with our new bifold sliding barn door hardware the doors easily glide open and you can see the full closet at once. TOTAL GAME CHANGER! Can you see this bifold barn door hardware in your home? Where would you like to install it? This closet update cost us less than $100! You’ll find the link to this bifold sliding barn door hardware in our profile, click Amazon Favs. • • #barndoors #barndoor #swiveldoor #whydidntithinkofthat #ineedthis #closetgoals #closetdoors #closetideas #bifoldbarndoors #howihome #diyhomeimprovement #modernfarmhouse #slidingdoors #2thesunnyside #2thesunnysidediy♬ original sound - Sunny Side Design
While you can use the bifold doors you already have, you may want to find a new set of doors to go with your kit that may better suit your aesthetic and the size of the door frame, not just the doorway. If you find doors that can match and fit your room like @2thesunnysideDIY on TikTok, you'll be well on your way to having a dream closet.
Once you have all the materials necessary, you will need several tools to install bifold doors; however, the most important tool will be your level. When installing the track, it is imperative that the track is completely level, as the doors will not open well if the track is slanted in any way. Additionally, you need to ensure you have found the studs, or are using a solid wood header, so the track and doors will be supported. Once the hardware is installed on the wall, all you have left to do is assemble your doors and hang them up. If you want to customize your closet further, this affordable trick makes bifold closet doors look like double doors in minutes. With everything assembled and mounted, you will have given your closet a much needed upgrade.