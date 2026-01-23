Give Plain Bifold Doors A Modern Upgrade With This Chic DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your closet doorway is a difficult place in your home to plan for, with issues of both space and aesthetics adding to the trouble of finding the perfect solution. While a sliding door takes up too much space in your doorway, and a traditional hinge door takes up far too much space outside the doorway. While a bifold door is a great space saver, its plain look can be highly frustrating to contend with. So, unless you want to say goodbye to closet doors entirely, there is a cleaner option to keep your clothes hidden away that does not take up too much space and is not too much of an eyesore. With a specific kit, you can turn your bifold doors into bifold barn doors for a modern upgrade.

The barn door look is a flexible one — the style can naturally suit several aesthetics. Whether you are searching for a rustic farm vibe or a more modern, industrial look, the style can fit your home with the right door. Since the door will still be a bifold door, you won't be sacrificing any of your precious space in your home, even though the doors will be in a slightly different spot. While it might be a tad difficult to hang up, as you have to be very precise, there are several kits, such as the Roymelo bifold sliding barn door hardware kit, that provides you with everything you need to make it work.