This Affordable Trick Makes Bifold Closet Doors Look Like Double Doors In Minutes

Looking for an easy update to your bedroom? While replacing the entire closet door can be expensive and frustrating, you can capture the look and aesthetic of a classy double door by simply replacing the handle of your bifold door with two chic doorknobs. Bifold closet doors are frustratingly boring. If you don't want to replace it with one of the types of closet doors that add style and function, it can be difficult to come to terms with.

By removing the old handle and installing two doorknobs on either side of the center fold of the door, you can make your same old closet door look just like a double door. Since you only need to install dummy doorknobs anyway, this is a simple trick to upgrade the look of your closet without sacrificing any of the function.

For this hack, you'll need to make sure your closet door is a solid-core door so the screws for the doorknobs will have plenty of purchase. If your bifold door has no pronounced center panel to act as a natural surface for the doorknobs, you can add your own panel with MDF, wood glue, and paint. Lastly, you'll need a pair of doorknobs. For a minimalist, slim look that hides the screws, you can buy a two-pack of Probico Dummy Levers. If you're just looking to get rid of your whole covering, you can say goodbye to bulky closet doors & try this for a unique alternative look.