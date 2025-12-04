This Affordable Trick Makes Bifold Closet Doors Look Like Double Doors In Minutes
Looking for an easy update to your bedroom? While replacing the entire closet door can be expensive and frustrating, you can capture the look and aesthetic of a classy double door by simply replacing the handle of your bifold door with two chic doorknobs. Bifold closet doors are frustratingly boring. If you don't want to replace it with one of the types of closet doors that add style and function, it can be difficult to come to terms with.
By removing the old handle and installing two doorknobs on either side of the center fold of the door, you can make your same old closet door look just like a double door. Since you only need to install dummy doorknobs anyway, this is a simple trick to upgrade the look of your closet without sacrificing any of the function.
For this hack, you'll need to make sure your closet door is a solid-core door so the screws for the doorknobs will have plenty of purchase. If your bifold door has no pronounced center panel to act as a natural surface for the doorknobs, you can add your own panel with MDF, wood glue, and paint. Lastly, you'll need a pair of doorknobs. For a minimalist, slim look that hides the screws, you can buy a two-pack of Probico Dummy Levers. If you're just looking to get rid of your whole covering, you can say goodbye to bulky closet doors & try this for a unique alternative look.
Installing your look-a-like double closet door
To completely upgrade the look of your closet doors, you'll want to start by prepping your bifold door. To do this, first remove the previous doorknob from the door, which can be a frustrating, albeit, easy process. Most doorknobs will just unscrew; however, many doorknobs will have hidden screws on the sides or behind levers to make them look more discreet and sleek. Once you locate the hidden screw, all you have to do is unscrew the knob and fill the hole with wood putty.
After you pick the perfect knob, you can customize your door to fit the new style by adding a panel of MDF or some trim around the door. This is a simple process of cutting a panel to size, gluing it to the door, and then painting over the panel and the door with a color of your choosing.
Once the old knob is off, install the new knobs as per the instructions. Place the knobs on either side of the center fold of the door, making sure they are at an equal distance from the fold and level with each other. The great part about this hack is that you can choose whatever style you want for your closet doors, ensuring you optimize the style, room aesthetic, and budget. Once finished, you can add bonus storage to your closet doors with an inexpensive Ikea hack.