Say Goodbye To Bulky Closet Doors & Try This For A Unique Alternative Look

In much the same way that you might install curtains to replace your bulky closet doors, you can use a curtain rod to hang your tapestry in the opening to your closet. To hide the fixtures, hang the curtain rod above the inner side of the doorframe in your closet. By hanging it inside, you will create a slick-looking entrance that stays hidden and takes up no room on the outer walls. Some tapestries even have a sleeve to help them hang onto the curtain rod, although these won't fold up as well when you push them to the side. To make it easier to move the tapestry, simply buy some curtain rings with clips; you'll be able to attach these to the fabric without damaging it, allowing you to slide the tapestry with ease.

While using a tapestry for your closet door is great, there are a few small downsides to consider. For example, tapestries, like any fabric, get dirty over time, and they require more cleaning than a traditional closet door. During the hanging process, you will also have to remove the door and any tracks that it might be fixed on, and finding a place to store these large items can be difficult. Additionally, if you can't hang the tapestry in a manner that allows you to slide it, you might have to push through it to access your closet — which can get quite annoying. That said, if you take care to hang your tapestry in a convenient manner, you'll be able to enjoy a wonderfully colorful closet cover that takes up very little space.