Ditch Your Closet Doors — These Stylish Alternatives Are Perfect For Small Spaces

You may have seen a piece of decor made from knotted pieces of string and admired it, but did you know that this specific textile craft actually has a name? The history of macramé stretches back centuries, and it has been utilized for a variety of different purposes such as creating fringes or charms. It has become popular in modern home decor for its rustic, bohemian aesthetic and is largely used for wall coverings, hanging pots, and even accessories like bracelets and headbands. But this clever knotting technique can actually be used as a handy closet cover, too!

There are two ways to get a macramé room divider for your closet: buy a ready-made one or DIY it yourself. Purchasing a curtain in this style is a great option if you're looking for something quick and fashionable, as they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. For example, you could opt for this geometric macramé curtain from Wayfair or go for this tasseled macramé screen from Walmart for a more artistic flair. However, making your own curtain is also incredibly easy and a fantastic option for anyone with a bit more time on their hands who is looking for a curtain that is just right for their space. There are plenty of tutorials available — like this one from The Craft Pot — which show you how to make your own unique design using a rod, some rope, and your own hands! Keep in mind, though, that some designs offer more coverage than others, so if you're looking for an option that fully blocks off your closet space, it is a good idea to select one that includes thicker rope and a denser knot style.