Ditch Your Closet Doors — These Stylish Alternatives Are Perfect For Small Spaces
Having a closet in a small bedroom can be a huge bonus for keeping clothes, accessories, and other items out of the main area. However, traditional closet doors can often be cumbersome and may eat into the floor space of the room when opened, particularly if positioned near the bed or other furniture like dressers and vanities. But closing off the closet area is important for making your room feel uncluttered and tidy. So, what are some other ways to accomplish this without the need for doors?
Believe it or not, there are actually a range of options that can help contain your closet while making sure your room feels as large as possible. From macramé to beaded curtains and even traditional Japanese noren curtains, you can get rid of your bulky closet doors in favor of a creative and effective option which will save much-needed space in your room. Many of these choices are customizable, too, meaning they can suit a variety of existing styles or designs, from bohemian to rustic and even minimalist. So, are you ready to find your perfect closet door alternative?
Macramé
You may have seen a piece of decor made from knotted pieces of string and admired it, but did you know that this specific textile craft actually has a name? The history of macramé stretches back centuries, and it has been utilized for a variety of different purposes such as creating fringes or charms. It has become popular in modern home decor for its rustic, bohemian aesthetic and is largely used for wall coverings, hanging pots, and even accessories like bracelets and headbands. But this clever knotting technique can actually be used as a handy closet cover, too!
There are two ways to get a macramé room divider for your closet: buy a ready-made one or DIY it yourself. Purchasing a curtain in this style is a great option if you're looking for something quick and fashionable, as they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. For example, you could opt for this geometric macramé curtain from Wayfair or go for this tasseled macramé screen from Walmart for a more artistic flair. However, making your own curtain is also incredibly easy and a fantastic option for anyone with a bit more time on their hands who is looking for a curtain that is just right for their space. There are plenty of tutorials available — like this one from The Craft Pot — which show you how to make your own unique design using a rod, some rope, and your own hands! Keep in mind, though, that some designs offer more coverage than others, so if you're looking for an option that fully blocks off your closet space, it is a good idea to select one that includes thicker rope and a denser knot style.
Beaded curtain
When you think of beaded curtains, you may remember their huge popularity in the 1960s and 1970s when their airy, open feel symbolized an attitude aimed at communal living. However, just because those hippie days are over, doesn't mean the beaded curtain is! Over the years, the available styles of these beaded strands have only become more varied, and they can now fit into almost any interior design scheme.
For a bright rainbow effect that would suit a maximalist room perfectly, why not opt for a multi-colored glass bead option? Or, if you're looking for something a little more subdued, you could choose a classic wooden style — such as this tan beaded curtain from Shop Wild Things — which goes great in a room inspired by natural materials. Additionally, if being eco-friendly is important to you, there are now plenty of bamboo options available; these can be a great choice for the environment as long as their materials are grown and harvested sustainably. Beaded curtains are fantastic for small bedrooms in particular as they make moving between spaces easy and allow for air and light to pass through, making the space feel more open and inviting. Remember, though, that beaded curtains tend to make noise when moved, so if you are going in and out of your closet early in the morning or late at night, you may be in danger of disturbing anyone sleeping nearby! If you're looking for a low-profile yet whisper-soft alternative, then the next option may be a better fit for you.
Japanese noren curtain
These traditional Japanese curtains may not be your first thought when looking for a closet door alternative, but they're a great option for when you're looking to save some space in a small bedroom. Believed to have become popular in the Heian Period (794 – 1185) in Japan, these hanging fabric panels have long been used in both domestic and commercial spaces to regulate temperature and provide a barrier between different areas. They come in a range of lengths, meaning they can fit across a variety of closet shapes and sizes. Just remember that these curtains look best when fully extended, so be sure to pick the right width to avoid having them bunch up on the sides.
You can purchase Japanese noren curtains at the Japan Objects Store or similar shops. Keep in mind, however, that most noren curtains do not come with a curtain rod, so you will need to source your own in order to hang it up in your home. Once you have a mounted rod or pressure rod, simply slip the panels on and you're ready to go. These sleek curtains come in a variety of patterns from bold, colorful koi and flower designs to more muted blues and greys that would be perfect for turning your home into a place to recharge and relax. While linen and cotton noren curtains are available, if your room gets a lot of direct sunlight, it is a good idea to opt for a synthetic fabric that will be less prone to fading.