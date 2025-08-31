Tired Of Bulky Closet Doors? This Chic Swap Will Instantly Transform Your Room
Closet doors aren't something many people think of when making design and décor choices. We need them because they hide all of things we don't want on display. Most of the time, they just fade into the background, unnoticed. A coat of paint is typically the default choice for dressing them up. Changing them out for another type of closet door is another option. There are some closet door types that can add style and function. But there is another option that is simpler, budget-friendly, and can breathe new life into the entire room.
Take a page from the window-dressing book, and use curtains in a new and unexpected way: as a door covering! Closet doors are often bulky and visually unappealing. In small spaces, opening them can take up valuable space. Replacing them with curtains takes little to no space, as the curtains can simply be moved aside or tied back. Fabrics and textiles add softness to a room, so curtains will visually lighten the feel of any space. The pattern incorporates a new design element. A bold pattern can add visual interest and bring color into the design. Or, choose a color that matches the wall for a more seamless look.
Replace closet doors with curtains for a lighter look
Swapping out closet doors is easy in most spaces. Simply remove the door from its hinges — or tracks if you have a bi-fold door. Consider the placement of the curtain rod. Similar to hanging them over windows, hanging the curtain near the ceiling draws the eye upward and gives the illusion of space. For a more seamless look, hang them inside the door frame. For this option, you can simple use tension rods in the door frame. This is a great choice for renters, as it does not require drilling holes and is very easy to install. Whichever hanging method you choose, make sure the curtains are long enough to cover the door opening, and steam your curtains so they hang wrinkle-free. Also consider the type of curtain that makes the best drapery for your home. Grommets have a different aesthetic than tab-top curtains, for example.
There are many benefits to using curtains as closet doors, including the ability to easily wash them to keep them tidy. They're also easy to change out on a whim. Include them in seasonal decorating, using deeper, earthy tones in the fall and bright, breezy fabrics in the spring. You could also try different types of fabrics. Macramé lends a boho vibe, while a colorful tapestry adds a timeless look, or try turning your closet entrance into a unique art piece by painting a set of curtains yourself. You truly are only limited by your imagination.