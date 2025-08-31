Tired Of Bulky Closet Doors? This Chic Swap Will Instantly Transform Your Room

Closet doors aren't something many people think of when making design and décor choices. We need them because they hide all of things we don't want on display. Most of the time, they just fade into the background, unnoticed. A coat of paint is typically the default choice for dressing them up. Changing them out for another type of closet door is another option. There are some closet door types that can add style and function. But there is another option that is simpler, budget-friendly, and can breathe new life into the entire room.

Take a page from the window-dressing book, and use curtains in a new and unexpected way: as a door covering! Closet doors are often bulky and visually unappealing. In small spaces, opening them can take up valuable space. Replacing them with curtains takes little to no space, as the curtains can simply be moved aside or tied back. Fabrics and textiles add softness to a room, so curtains will visually lighten the feel of any space. The pattern incorporates a new design element. A bold pattern can add visual interest and bring color into the design. Or, choose a color that matches the wall for a more seamless look.