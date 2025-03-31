Add Bonus Storage To Your Closet Doors With An Inexpensive IKEA Hack
No matter the size of the closet, everyone is always looking to maximize and organize their wardrobe space. While hanging clothes and shoes often get the most attention, the items in your drawers can be equally, if not more, unruly. And the worst offender in the dresser? Those pesky loose socks that never seem to have a match. The daily sock struggle leads us all to wonder ... is there a better way?
Good news, there absolutely is a better way — and it costs less than a latte. Action_tedi_kik_angebote on Instagram shared how they attached the affordable IKEA VARIERA plastic bag dispenser to the inside of a closet door to corral their socks. Since the method they used to hang the dispenser required no tools, this hack is rental-friendly and damage-free on top of being extremely inexpensive at only $4.99.
In addition, since it's attached to the interior of the closet door, the dispenser can be positioned in a way that perfectly maximizes unused vertical dead space without taking up precious room in your dresser drawers. Win, win, and another win! Let's dive right into this simple, budget-friendly hack that takes only seconds to transform your sock storage game.
The IKEA VARIERA bag dispenser works like a charm to corral socks on the interior of the closet door
This Instagram IKEA hack is as easy as it is affordable. All you need is the IKEA VARIERA plastic bag dispenser and two Command strips. Assemble the VARIERA according to the provided instructions. Next, adhere the strips onto the top and bottom of the rear side of the dispenser and determine the best placement for it on the inside of the closet door to take advantage of underutilized vertical interior space. Since the dispenser will take up space when the closet door is closed, be sure you have accounted for the full 5 1/8 inches of interior depth before securing the adhesive strips to the flat surface. To take advantage of the handy dispenser, ball up your socks into pairs, as single socks may slip through the holes, and toss them in. When you need a pair for the day, simply pull the socks through the slot for easy access.
Socks and plastic bags are not the only things this handy dispenser can corral. Use it in the craft room to organize and store wrapping paper, spools of ribbon, or vinyl rolls for a Cricut machine. Install in the laundry room to gather mesh garment bags, in the hall closet to house umbrellas, inside your bathroom vanity cabinet to store extra rolls of toilet paper, or in the home gym for stashing that unruly rolled yoga mat. One reviewer on IKEA's website even used it to wrangle loose hockey sticks on the back of a bedroom door.
The opportunities for using this tube-shaped organizer are endless, so head to IKEA to easily maximize and organize your closet storage space.