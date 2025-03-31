Add Bonus Storage To Your Closet Doors With An Inexpensive IKEA Hack

No matter the size of the closet, everyone is always looking to maximize and organize their wardrobe space. While hanging clothes and shoes often get the most attention, the items in your drawers can be equally, if not more, unruly. And the worst offender in the dresser? Those pesky loose socks that never seem to have a match. The daily sock struggle leads us all to wonder ... is there a better way?

Good news, there absolutely is a better way — and it costs less than a latte. Action_tedi_kik_angebote on Instagram shared how they attached the affordable IKEA VARIERA plastic bag dispenser to the inside of a closet door to corral their socks. Since the method they used to hang the dispenser required no tools, this hack is rental-friendly and damage-free on top of being extremely inexpensive at only $4.99.

In addition, since it's attached to the interior of the closet door, the dispenser can be positioned in a way that perfectly maximizes unused vertical dead space without taking up precious room in your dresser drawers. Win, win, and another win! Let's dive right into this simple, budget-friendly hack that takes only seconds to transform your sock storage game.