This Affordable DIY Sliding Glass Door Upgrade Lets Fresh Air In & Keeps Bugs Out
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Sliding glass doors are a wonderful way to let light and air into our homes, connecting us with nature and the outside world. They are also a great way to let bugs into your home. If you have kids and/or pets, opening and closing the sliding glass door can become a sort of bizarre episodic exercise routine of questionable quality. With all that being true, there is a way to enhance your sliding glass door and reduce the frustrations associated with it: magnetic mesh door screens, like the SpaceWhisper Heavy-Duty Magnetic Mesh Curtain. These screens mount to the door frame and can be installed (and removed) in just minutes. One of their big advantages is they have a center entrance that opens and closes hands free. So, your kids can't leave it open (no more free-flying bugs) and your dogs can pass back and forth without your help. These screens are affordable and allow fresh air to circulate freely. To be clear, this is not a typical storm door or screen door.
These screens attach to your door frame using Velcro strips that you install. The Velcro has an adhesive backing which you can enhance with pins if your door frame is wooden rather than plastic or metal. You may be wondering, where do the magnets come into play? The center entrance on the screen has magnets accurately placed along the center seam that automatically pull the seam back together and hold it tight. Even better, the operation is hands-free, making it especially useful for pets.
Installing the mesh screen door
This is a great DIY project, although with bigger patio doors, some parts of it may work better with two people rather than just two hands. You start out by measuring your door. The mesh door kits are available for most common sliding glass door sizes. Order the correctly sized screen and then clean your door frame. The cleaner the surface the better the Velcro strip's adhesive will bond with the surface.
With the Velcro "tape" in hand, peel a small amount of the backing off the tape and carefully place it on the door frame. Push it down and give it a rub to ensure solid contact and secure adhesion. Use a scissors to cut the Velcro to length. When you have installed the Velcro, starting in an upper corner, hang the mesh on the Velcro. This task on wide doors is where a helper makes the job a bit easier. And just like that, you have a hands-free screen door that allows your family to roam freely while keeping bugs out. Although transparent, the dark mesh can even act as an alternative to vertical blinds for sliding glass doors.
You can take the mesh off of the Velcro to wash it should it get dirty. Use a garden hose to gently flood the mesh clean. Allow it to dry completely before you reinstall it. You'll also want to keep the Velcro clean, so the Velcro will stick again.