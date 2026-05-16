This Affordable DIY Sliding Glass Door Upgrade Lets Fresh Air In & Keeps Bugs Out

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Sliding glass doors are a wonderful way to let light and air into our homes, connecting us with nature and the outside world. They are also a great way to let bugs into your home. If you have kids and/or pets, opening and closing the sliding glass door can become a sort of bizarre episodic exercise routine of questionable quality. With all that being true, there is a way to enhance your sliding glass door and reduce the frustrations associated with it: magnetic mesh door screens, like the SpaceWhisper Heavy-Duty Magnetic Mesh Curtain. These screens mount to the door frame and can be installed (and removed) in just minutes. One of their big advantages is they have a center entrance that opens and closes hands free. So, your kids can't leave it open (no more free-flying bugs) and your dogs can pass back and forth without your help. These screens are affordable and allow fresh air to circulate freely. To be clear, this is not a typical storm door or screen door.

These screens attach to your door frame using Velcro strips that you install. The Velcro has an adhesive backing which you can enhance with pins if your door frame is wooden rather than plastic or metal. You may be wondering, where do the magnets come into play? The center entrance on the screen has magnets accurately placed along the center seam that automatically pull the seam back together and hold it tight. Even better, the operation is hands-free, making it especially useful for pets.