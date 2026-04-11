Joanna Gaines Has A Gorgeous Accent Wall Idea For The Space Behind Your Bed

The wall space behind your bed can be tricky to style. Often, it is an empty space that requires some kind of design element. With the bed as the focal point of the room, the wall behind it also needs to make some kind of impact. If you're stumped on what to do with this area, Joanna Gaines has an idea for a stunning accent wall behind your bed that is going to be absolutely gorgeous.

In an episode of her HGTV show "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" titled "Mediterranean Money Pit," Gaines created an accent wall that repurposed the original exterior stones used to build the home. The stone gave the bedroom its focal point, while also tying into the exposed stone fireplace in the living room and keeping with the rustic Tuscan architectural style of the home itself.

What is fantastic about this idea is that it has a wide range of applicability across numerous design styles, from traditional farmhouse to modern industrial. You can use limestone, quartzite, slate, and a whole host of other materials to help create a truly unique textured accent wall that will transform your bedroom.