Joanna Gaines Has A Gorgeous Accent Wall Idea For The Space Behind Your Bed
The wall space behind your bed can be tricky to style. Often, it is an empty space that requires some kind of design element. With the bed as the focal point of the room, the wall behind it also needs to make some kind of impact. If you're stumped on what to do with this area, Joanna Gaines has an idea for a stunning accent wall behind your bed that is going to be absolutely gorgeous.
In an episode of her HGTV show "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" titled "Mediterranean Money Pit," Gaines created an accent wall that repurposed the original exterior stones used to build the home. The stone gave the bedroom its focal point, while also tying into the exposed stone fireplace in the living room and keeping with the rustic Tuscan architectural style of the home itself.
What is fantastic about this idea is that it has a wide range of applicability across numerous design styles, from traditional farmhouse to modern industrial. You can use limestone, quartzite, slate, and a whole host of other materials to help create a truly unique textured accent wall that will transform your bedroom.
A bedroom stone accent wall, Gaines style
Since the accent wall is the focal point, it needs to complement the other design aspects of the room. For example, with the wall Gaines designed, she paired the lighter stonework with a dark wooden headboard for the bed, as well as metallic gold sconces and dark side tables. Since they differed in color and texture from the stone, they added visual interest while sticking with the rustic-meets-modern aesthetic Gaines is famous for.
You can also partner your stone accent wall with colors and furniture you already have. For example, if you've painted your room a trendy, cozy, warm brown color, then a lighter stone like limestone or tan stone veneer will bring softness and a touch of brightness to the room, or vice versa. Charcoal rock panels or reclaimed bricks offer sleek, modern looks that pair well with brass, iron, and steel fixtures common with industrial styles.
In the end, everything is about balance. You want the warmth or coolness of your stone accent wall to play off of textures, the way Gaines demonstrates. Keep this in mind with the linens you choose for bedding and curtains as well. Lighter earth tones can serve to help anchor the space without feeling overwhelming, offering a grounding feeling that, as Gaines noted in the episode, makes the room "feel more like a retreat."