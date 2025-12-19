The Cozy Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Bedrooms In 2026

Are the bedrooms in your home feeling a little dated? Have you woken up recently and looked at the colors you chose and wondered if you need a refresh? You're not alone. Every year, people take up the challenge to repaint their bedrooms with the latest popular colors. In an exclusive interview with Hunker, interior designer Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design explained how warm brown is the cozy bedroom color of choice for 2026.

"When it's done thoughtfully, warm brown can feel incredibly chic, cozy, and grounding in a bedroom. It has a way of wrapping the space in softness while still feeling sophisticated," Patton shared. This goes along with the trends in recent years to abandon oversaturated or stark colors. Instead, homeowners are opting for colors that bring warmth, texture, and depth to a space.

There is, however, the potential for a room to become overwhelmed with the warm brown. In order to avoid this, Patton explains that "the key is striking the right balance with texture and lighting so the room feels intentionally warm, not heavy." There are numerous ways that this can be achieved. In our exclusive, Patton will lay out what works, what doesn't, and why she believes warm brown has the potential to be a timeless color.