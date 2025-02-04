Unexpected Things That Are Making Your Bedroom Look Dated In 2025

It looks like 2025 is shaping up to be a fun year for design. This year is making way for exciting colors and saying good-bye to all-white interiors. It's embracing personalization and kicking cookie-cutter rooms to the curb. It's mixing and matching carefully curated pieces over one-stop-shopping. Bedroom decor trends for the year include drenching colors and patterns on every surface, mixing materials, and looking to Mother Nature for inspiration for color palettes and textures. In 2025, bedrooms are cozy, layered, eclectic, and of course, smart.

Before you go jumping into the newest bedroom looks for 2025, you need to purge any furniture pieces and design choices that instantly date your bedroom. These include oversized furniture, matching furniture sets, beds-in-a-bag, cold color schemes, and traditional ceiling fans that don't go with your decor. These outdated looks will drag your room out of the 2020s and into a previous decade faster than a silk flower arrangement. You may not have the budget for a total bedroom redesign, and that's okay! Moving furniture pieces around, painting your walls, or adding a few perfect throw pillows may be all that's required to keep your bedroom current.