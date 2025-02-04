Unexpected Things That Are Making Your Bedroom Look Dated In 2025
It looks like 2025 is shaping up to be a fun year for design. This year is making way for exciting colors and saying good-bye to all-white interiors. It's embracing personalization and kicking cookie-cutter rooms to the curb. It's mixing and matching carefully curated pieces over one-stop-shopping. Bedroom decor trends for the year include drenching colors and patterns on every surface, mixing materials, and looking to Mother Nature for inspiration for color palettes and textures. In 2025, bedrooms are cozy, layered, eclectic, and of course, smart.
Before you go jumping into the newest bedroom looks for 2025, you need to purge any furniture pieces and design choices that instantly date your bedroom. These include oversized furniture, matching furniture sets, beds-in-a-bag, cold color schemes, and traditional ceiling fans that don't go with your decor. These outdated looks will drag your room out of the 2020s and into a previous decade faster than a silk flower arrangement. You may not have the budget for a total bedroom redesign, and that's okay! Moving furniture pieces around, painting your walls, or adding a few perfect throw pillows may be all that's required to keep your bedroom current.
Bulky furniture
Huge, bulky furniture not only looks outdated, but takes up unnecessary space and completely drowns a small room. You want your bedroom to feel soft and inviting, and not like your furniture is going to topple on you while you sleep.
If you've been rocking the curved furniture trend in your living room, it's time to move it into the bedroom for 2025. Today's bedroom furniture is sleek and curvy, with less wood and more fabric. It embraces shapely armchairs, sculptural side tables, curved consoles, and scalloped headboards. The style has moved away from heavy bed frames with footboards, and swapped large, boxy headboards for curved options covered in soft, eye-catching fabrics. Fortunately, a DIY upholstered headboard doesn't cost a lot to make if you want to try the look on a small budget.
Bulky dressers are also being replaced with slimmer, curvier models. In fact, many designers are pleading with clients to scrap the huge space-sucker altogether by coming up with a closet system that incorporates drawers. If there's room, you can instead try pushing your dresser into your closet, keeping the needed storage while freeing up bedroom space.
Furniture sets
Way back in the 1900s, matching furniture sets signaled wealth and sophistication. Now, they signal the opposite. Furniture sets point to a homeowner who lacks creativity and vision. The 2020s have been all about cultivating a "collected" look, rather than interiors purchased straight from a showroom.
That's not to say you need to be entirely mismatched and quirky, or that you have to embrace "flea market chic." You can purchase brand-new pieces, but go for things that complement one another from different retailers. However, that's also not to say you shouldn't have any matching pieces. Coordinating nightstands on either side of the bed add symmetrical appeal ... but try to avoid matching those nightstands to your bed frame and dressers.
If you are currently living in a room with all matching furniture, you don't have to spend thousands replacing it. If they'll fit, try moving your nightstands into your closet for added storage, and look for new nightstands on Facebook Marketplace or from secondhand stores. Upcycle an old dresser with some paint and new knobs, or try moving furniture around to different bedrooms.
Bed-in-a-bag
There's something about a bed-in-a-bag that screams 30 years ago — and not in a cool, vintage way. The look is similar to matching furniture sets: too matchy-matchy and lacking sophistication. They can bring to mind college dorms or the character bedding sets made for children.
Instead of purchasing a set of matching bedding, think of your bed as a blank canvas. Mix and match a variety of textures, colors, and patterns. Choose coordinating colors for sheets and bedding and add pops of color with decorative pillows, a quilt, or a throw.
Bed-in-a-bag sets also ruffle designers' feathers because they tend to be cheap. Being inexpensive isn't a bad thing, but being cheaply made is. The sheets are often stiff and the comforters can be itchy. The good news is you don't have to spend a ton of money to get soft, luxurious fabrics. This highly rated king-sized sheet set from Southshore Fine Living has crisp sheets with deep anti-slip pockets, and this down duvet insert from Bedsure is incredibly soft and an Amazon bestseller. Both come in a variety of colors for under $40. Remember that you spend half your life in bed, and any money spent is going towards a good night's sleep!
Light, cool colors
White, gray, and light blue have been popular bedroom colors for years. The look mimics that of high-end hotel rooms, creating a serene, spa-like feel that encourages relaxation. However, the colors can also feel cold and sterile. In 2025, bedroom color trends are moving towards natural warm colors, like terracotta, deep yellows, greens, and browns. These colors project an earthy, cozy feel. They also make a room more personal and less hotel-like. As more rooms embrace a warm color scheme, the blue spa look will start to look outdated.
If you have an all-white or cool-colored room, you don't need to start from scratch to embrace warm colors. Add some rich color accents and natural textures with throw pillows, throws, curtains, rugs, and indoor plants. You can also create an eye-catching bedroom accent wall with paint, wallpaper, or textured pieces such as wood planks. Starting with a neutral color base is actually a good thing, because you can easily swap out accent pieces to stay on top of current color trends without spending a fortune.
Traditional ceiling fans
There are a lot of interior designers who hate ceiling fans, despite many homeowners' reluctance to sleep without them. They are highly practical, especially in warmer climates. But yes, traditional ceiling fans are an eyesore, and can make a room look outdated in an instant. Because they are so energy-efficient, some have finally given up the war against ceiling fans, opting for sleeker, smarter, and more sustainable designs.
Today's smart ceiling fans allow you to turn them on and off, adjust the speed, and dim the lights without leaving your bed or tugging at unsightly chains. You can link them to your thermostat, creating even more efficiency. Look for Energy Star-rated fans, which are more efficient than traditional models.
Besides improved efficiency, today's ceiling fans are also better looking. Replace your bulky model with a sleek, chain-less, modern option that would look at home in any minimalist bedroom. They come in a range of materials, colors, and popular styles, so you can incorporate the fan into your decor, instead of working around it. There are also "fandeliers" that look like light fixtures with low-profile or completely hidden blades, like this option from VOLISUN. This is the easiest outdated decor trend to fix in your bedroom, and any money spent on a new ceiling fan will come back to you with lower energy bills.