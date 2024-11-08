Benjamin Moore's Trendy Paint Colors You'll Be Seeing Everywhere In 2025
Every year, each of the major paint companies releases their color trend predictions for the coming year, forecasting the paint hues they deem most likely to take the design world by storm. Benjamin Moore is no exception, announcing their pick for Color of the Year 2025, as well as a collection of other hues they feel tell the chromatic narrative of the upcoming year, which they call the Color Trends 2025 Palette. This year, they're focusing more on undertones along with gentle paint hues that are colorful, elegant, and modern, reflecting the mood of interior design in the upcoming year.
Designed to shine on their own or as a part of a whole house palette, these complimentary Benjamin Moore colors create a story that is both design-forward and approachable, exciting yet serene. Each of these sophisticated colors would look gorgeous on your walls while bringing comfort, ease, and grace to the room. Either way, you may see these colors in a new and exciting way for the 2025 year. From an upscale muted purple-brown hue chosen as color of the year through the dynamic spectrums of pink, green, blue, and brown to round out the trends palette, here are the five paint colors you are bound to see everywhere throughout 2025. Prepare for a year of undertones, nuance, and impactful moody yet serene vibes from all over the color wheel.
Cinnamon Slate is a nuanced, elegant hue with rich purple and brown undertones
Taking the top spot for Benjamin Moore's popularity forecasts for the upcoming year, Cinnamon Slate has been named their Color of the Year 2025. "This delicate mix of heathered plum and velvety brown offers enduring style and a modern sensibility," says Benjamin Moore of their yearly pick. The muted purple-brown-gray hue brings a warm, welcoming luxury to any space that feels softly moody yet tranquil. Enhance the cool purple undertones by pairing it with complimentary warm colors, or downplay the purple in the hue by using cool colors to tame the undertone and instead let the warmer brown-gray side shine. The elegant depth of this nuanced shade makes a serious statement that will be impossible to ignore in the coming year.
This rich, inviting hue adds an understated drama to a room, making it ideal for entertaining spaces like living and dining rooms. Its serene subtly makes it a perfect color for creating a calm yet elevated bedroom space. The dynamic color with its soft enveloping aesthetic makes a perfect candidate for color drenching a room, where you paint the walls, trim, and ceiling in the same hue. Similarly, molding walls or original ornate trim comes to life in a color like Cinnamon Slate, bringing a modern traditional look to a space with some architectural character. Finally, for those willing to take an unexpected leap, this almost-neutral-but-not-quite hue looks incredible on cabinetry, creating a stunning purple kitchen that will make you rethink using a neutral palette ever again.
Create a sophisticated, graceful space with Tissue Pink
Going beyond their singular Color of the Year pick, Benjamin Moore's color trends palette is full of incredible hues from all over the color wheel. One of these charming and high-end paint colors comes from the pink family. But this isn't a vibrant pink reminiscent of the Barbiecore decor trend of 2023, but rather a nuanced soft muted beige-pink that reads as a stunningly sophisticated neutral. "A graceful blush with a flattering glow," says Benjamin Moore about this color so delicately named Tissue Pink. But delicate in nature it is not — this warm yet soft hue is impactful, graceful, soothing, and full of depth. While it reads as a warm neutral, it is far more visually interesting than one. Tissue Pink's slightly peachy undertones make it more grown-up and regal than the overly cutesy or feminine vibes of a true pink.
With pink being the most flattering color, painting your entertaining spaces, such as dining, living, and powder rooms, with Tissue Pink is a surefire way to bring a beautiful glow to your next dinner party. In addition, thanks to its historic roots, this muted shade of peach-pink looks like a dream when painted on architectural trim and original details in older homes. Similarly, because of its connection with old cottages and farmhouses, this color looks perfectly at home on kitchen cabinetry in vintage-inspired design aesthetics, such as the modern traditional style.
The dramatic undertones Ashwood Moss are wonderfully moody and organic
One of the darkest and moodiest colors in the palette, the next shade you will be seeing everywhere in 2025 is called Ashwood Moss, which falls somewhere beautifully between dark green and charcoal. "A deep graphite-green suggestive of a dark, veiled forest," describes Benjamin Moore of this hue. With strong green undertones and a hint of blue, the appearance of Ashwood Moss can vary quite a bit depending on the natural light and furnishings in a space, from a neutral charcoal to slate blue-green to deep sage. It is bold yet grounded with colors of nature. The drama created by the darkness of the color is balanced out perfectly with the organic, earthy undertones to create a soothing, approachable neutral that packs a punch.
Ashwood Moss was absolutely made for cabinetry and would make the most stunning natural yet moody kitchen or bathroom. Similarly, the shade is perfect for built-in cabinets, such as in the living room or library, to create a high-end look with a healthy dose of contrast. If that seems like a little too much commitment, try using this gorgeous hue on a freestanding piece of furniture like a sideboard or dresser. If you are all-in on this tranquil yet jaw-droppingly refined color, use it on the walls to create an intimate, cozy, and serene living room or office, especially on walls with picture moldings. Finally, Ashwood Moss makes an unbelievably beautiful exterior paint color, with its natural undertones helping to blend it into natural surroundings while still creating a wonderful pop of modern, earthy contrast.
Rosepine is a versatile and gorgeous deep sage
Green has been a dominant force of color in the interior design world over the past few years, with Benjamin Moore's forecasts indicating that moody, muted versions aren't going anywhere any time soon. While Ashwood Moss is a charcoal gray with strong green undertones, the next paint color is the opposite: a gorgeous mid-tone green muted with the perfect amount of gray called Rosepine. "Hints of gray bring versatility and depth to this forest green," says Benjamin Moore of this sophisticated sage hue. Thanks to its strong ties to the outdoors, this color brings peaceful and organic vibes to any space. However, with a decent saturation in the green tones, it is such a welcome pop of soothing, earthy color.
This versatile and crowd-pleasing color looks great just about anywhere. Create a welcoming, nature-inspired kitchen or bathroom with cabinetry painted in Rosepine. Alternatively, use this lovely, enveloping hue on the walls in a powder room or bedroom to surround yourself with serene, organic beauty. It would also look incredible on wainscotting, especially when paired with a fabulous wallpaper on top. Finally, try using Rosepine as an accent color on your home's exterior – with a look that almost resembles the patina of copper, it looks amazing on shutters, doors, and even siding, especially when paired with organic materials like brick or stone.
Cozy up with the warm, welcoming aesthetic of Leather Saddle Brown
The final hue you will see everywhere in 2025 is a color that is in the middle of a major comeback. Gaining momentum from a decades-long phase of being out of fashion, more and more people are warming back up to brown tones. Benjamin Moore's trend palette had not one but two brown tones forecasted to take 2025 by storm, including the deeper of the two, Leather Brown Saddle. "An enveloping hue, inspired by the depth and character of well-worn leather," says Benjamin Moore of this luscious dark brown color with strong burgundy undertones. The color is dramatic yet quiet, bold yet inviting, and rich yet neutral. Warmer than other moody hues in the black, green, or blue families, Leather Saddle Brown feels like a cozy hug in paint form.
With the quiet luxury trend all the rage, brown tones like this Benjamin Moore beauty are becoming the new beige but with a moodier yet equally calming vibe. Therefore, this hue is stunning in a cozy bedroom space or living area to promote an understated, tranquil luxury. In addition, since this hue has the ability to so beautifully wrap you right up in an intimate and welcoming way, it is perfect for entertaining spaces like dining rooms to promote connection and warm hygge vibes. In addition, as a color that is both humble and rich, Leather Brown Saddle is a gorgeous choice for cabinetry, especially as a warmer alternative to black or charcoal. Use it in a high gloss sheen on cabinets to give it a modern edge like the trending burgundy kitchens all over social media while still being a calming neutral.