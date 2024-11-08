Benjamin Moore's Trendy Paint Colors You'll Be Seeing Everywhere In 2025

Every year, each of the major paint companies releases their color trend predictions for the coming year, forecasting the paint hues they deem most likely to take the design world by storm. Benjamin Moore is no exception, announcing their pick for Color of the Year 2025, as well as a collection of other hues they feel tell the chromatic narrative of the upcoming year, which they call the Color Trends 2025 Palette. This year, they're focusing more on undertones along with gentle paint hues that are colorful, elegant, and modern, reflecting the mood of interior design in the upcoming year.

Designed to shine on their own or as a part of a whole house palette, these complimentary Benjamin Moore colors create a story that is both design-forward and approachable, exciting yet serene. Each of these sophisticated colors would look gorgeous on your walls while bringing comfort, ease, and grace to the room. Either way, you may see these colors in a new and exciting way for the 2025 year. From an upscale muted purple-brown hue chosen as color of the year through the dynamic spectrums of pink, green, blue, and brown to round out the trends palette, here are the five paint colors you are bound to see everywhere throughout 2025. Prepare for a year of undertones, nuance, and impactful moody yet serene vibes from all over the color wheel.