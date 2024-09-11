3 Outdated Paint Color Trends To Leave In The Past (& What To Replace Them With)

Paint trends are just that, trends: Popular hues that have their time in the sun, ways of showcasing color that keep the world of interior design moving forward. Social media has changed the game for forecasting trends, as it is now so easy to see the waves of popularity with a color coming and going, but the mistake many homeowners make is focusing on whether a particular color is going in and out of style. That's the wrong approach. Instead, it's more helpful to explore the types of color groups that homeowners are moving away from, in favor of new dynamic families of hues. With every shift comes a new way to think about and use color to achieve certain goals.

In that context, it becomes easy to see that the three major paint trends homeowners are outgrowing are stark soulless neutrals, bold saturated color tones, and entirely white trim. The downslide of these groupings, then, is what's paving the way for enigmatic hybrid neutrals with strong color undertones, refined muted mid-tones, and the dynamic use of trim paint colors to enhance your home's overall paint palette.

When it comes to choosing paint colors for your home, the only way to ensure staying power is to choose hues you really love. However, by understanding the direction paint trends are moving as a whole, you can choose the shade that speaks to you within these exciting paint concepts, and use it in design-forward ways.

