Farewell To Boring Bedrooms: The Trend Transforming The Space Behind Your Bed In 2026
Want to spruce up your bedroom in 2026? For the right bedroom advice, ideas, and inspiration, we turn to both the experts and what's trending on social media to keep designs fresh. For many years, bedroom design has centered around primarily white spaces. This all-white design gained popularity because of how it makes a room feel airy, bright, and fresh. Though these are great qualities to evoke in the bedroom, trends are shifting to a softer version that can combine those feelings while adding more character, texture, and depth. The trick? Transforming the wall behind your bed with added texture.
When both experts' and the everyday person's ideas collide, we've got a substantial trend that is worth checking out. That's what we see with this bedroom wall design. Interior designer and architect, Daniel Chenin, shared his thoughts on the trend on Martha Stewart, "After years of flat, painted backdrops, clients are asking for surfaces that feel alive to the touch." This idea can do just that and still keep the space anchored in a calm and airy environment. Instead of an accent wall that consists of a simple paint job, spruce up the wall behind your bed with architectural touches like board and batten, textured wallpaper, or limewashes. These features are powerful enough to create visual interest but subtle enough to not feel chaotic.
Textural accent walls create a space that's uniquely personal
Creating a cozy, inviting bedroom is all about striking a balance between neutral bases and interesting accents. Eye-catching bedroom accent wall ideas, such as a textured wall, utilize a small space to create big results, adding much-needed individuality to the bedroom. They also work well in a small bedroom to help make the most of your space. Since it uses a small section of the room, these unique dimensional accents will add the depth and personality you need in the space without overwhelming it.
For the wall behind your bed, features like shiplap, board and batten, unique molding, textured wallpaper, and wall coatings like limewash and roman plaster are all options to create a backdrop for your bedroom that immediately makes the space feel personal and nuanced. As an added bonus, many of these ideas can be easy DIY accent wall projects you can do in a weekend.
A faux stone wall can also add depth and variety to a single wall behind the bed. For textured wallpaper, you can use products like Abyssaly Black Silk Embossed Wallpaper, or a self-adhesive wallpaper like Haimin Grasscloth Wallpaper for easy application. Different textures can fit different aesthetics, like using velvet, plaster, wood paneling, or linen. Shop around and browse online for inspiration on what will fit your personality and your bedroom the best. Another plus for this trend? The many different options for this space mean there are choices to fit any budget.