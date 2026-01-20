Farewell To Boring Bedrooms: The Trend Transforming The Space Behind Your Bed In 2026

Want to spruce up your bedroom in 2026? For the right bedroom advice, ideas, and inspiration, we turn to both the experts and what's trending on social media to keep designs fresh. For many years, bedroom design has centered around primarily white spaces. This all-white design gained popularity because of how it makes a room feel airy, bright, and fresh. Though these are great qualities to evoke in the bedroom, trends are shifting to a softer version that can combine those feelings while adding more character, texture, and depth. The trick? Transforming the wall behind your bed with added texture.

When both experts' and the everyday person's ideas collide, we've got a substantial trend that is worth checking out. That's what we see with this bedroom wall design. Interior designer and architect, Daniel Chenin, shared his thoughts on the trend on Martha Stewart, "After years of flat, painted backdrops, clients are asking for surfaces that feel alive to the touch." This idea can do just that and still keep the space anchored in a calm and airy environment. Instead of an accent wall that consists of a simple paint job, spruce up the wall behind your bed with architectural touches like board and batten, textured wallpaper, or limewashes. These features are powerful enough to create visual interest but subtle enough to not feel chaotic.