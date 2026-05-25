No More Boring Blinds: The Stylish Way To Cover Glass Doors Without Blocking Light
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There's a whole lot to consider when choosing the right blinds or shades to cover glass doors, like the amount of privacy and light filtering they offer and their overall aesthetic. Traditional blinds are a go-to for many households since they're affordable and widely available — but this is also one of many reasons why they can feel overdone and boring. If you're looking for an alternative with a laid-back and elevated appearance, a level of privacy, and a decent amount of light, bamboo roller shades might be your ideal window treatment.
Bamboo is a fast-growing plant commonly used in natural woven shades, a more sustainable alternative to synthetic vinyl blinds. This means bamboo roller shades are also a good choice if you want a more organic and earth-friendly product. However, shoppers often gravitate toward bamboo shades for their looks. The material offers a rustic, casual, and earthy texture that works nicely with relaxed and serene decor styles, like in boho, coastal, and Japandi homes. It's a more stylish choice than plain blinds, bringing dimension and warmth to both minimalist and more styled interiors, and you can always pair it with a liner for more control over the amount of privacy you receive and light you let in.
Bamboo roller shades are stylish and let light pass through
The appearance, privacy level, and light-filtering level of bamboo shades can vary. For example, the BAYUE Bamboo Blind has a more polished and smooth finish and is fairly sheer: It's possible to identify shapes through it and it lets a fair amount of light into rooms. The Radiance Cord Free Bamboo Roll-up Shade is similar in terms of privacy and light filtration, but it has a rustic, reed-like appearance and natural variances in color. Meanwhile, another option is the EVOZEN Bamboo Blind, which has a more refined, slatted appearance that improves privacy but still lets a lot of light through. Bamboo shades are also widely available as Roman shades. Ultimately, it can be difficult to tell the level of privacy and light-filtering a bamboo shade provides without seeing it in person. You could glean some information from photos and videos, but ideally, you'll want to get a sample, see the product in person, or buy an option you're able to return.
Alongside many positives, there is a maintenance downside to consider. Bamboo products are known to be sensitive to moisture. The shades can be susceptible to mold and mildew in damp environments like small bathrooms, laundry rooms, or busy kitchens. While we've written about how to get mold off a bamboo blind (it's fairly simple with a bit of elbow grease), the possibility of mold might dissuade those with sensitivities or simply anyone who doesn't want the prospect of extra scrubbing.