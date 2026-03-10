Ditch Vinyl Blinds For A Sustainable, More Natural Alternative

Different types of woven wood blinds are better suited for certain spaces. For example, high-quality bamboo blinds tend to be resistant to warping and fading, making them a good choice for south-facing windows that get excessive amounts of sunlight. Some bamboo blinds are also water-resistant, giving them potential in humid spaces like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. In comparison, woven jute designs aren't as resilient, and they are better suited for low-traffic spaces, such as dining rooms or spare bedrooms.

Keep in mind that wood is relatively easy to style. Wood blinds add a gorgeous touch, especially if the color tone matches other natural elements or complements a specific interior theme. They suit anything from rustic to coastal to modern spaces. For example, lightweight and light-dyed woven shades with no liner go well with an airy, beach-inspired vibe. In contrast, dark and rich-colored wood shades can bring elegance to a formal room style.

The wood shades don't have to exactly match the color of furniture, cabinets, and other accents. Try mixing two or three different woods to add complexity to a space. The secret to achieving this style is to ensure the wood tone is the same, but not the brightness. More specifically, choose all warm colors or all cool colors, and base the palette off that.