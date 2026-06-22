Skip The Paint And Wood: There's A Cuter Way To Create An Accent Wall
Accent walls come with a number of aesthetic benefits that make them worthy additions to all sorts of spaces. They introduce dramatic and often contrasting colors and textures to the room they're in, and supplement existing interior designs with more personality and depth. They also bring forward other design features, such as windows and fireplaces, and convert them into focal points. When most people think about accent walls, though, their first thought often runs toward either a bold color of paint or wood paneling and trim. These materials may look nice, but they turn creating an accent wall into a serious project when it doesn't always have to be one. In fact, making a cute accent wall can be as simple as hanging up some floor-to-ceiling curtains along one side of a room.
Tall curtains have plenty of potential for adding bold colors and eye-catching layers to the home. They help you cut down on dead wall space, and they're often quite budget-friendly and easy to install, too. Thanks to the fact that there are so many fabric options out there, curtain accent walls should work in both modern and traditional homes. You might want to familiarize yourself with using color theory in your home, though, before you decide which curtains to work with. No matter what your home's interior design style is, your floor-to-ceiling textiles should help make spaces like your living room or bedroom feel a bit more cozy. If you have loud neighbors, curtain accent walls that use heavy fabrics are also quite handy for blocking out sound.
Tips for setting up a curtain accent wall
To set up a cute curtain accent wall, you'll first need to decide how you're going to hang up your curtains. A curtain rod with brackets is a common choice, but a track might work better for getting the fabric as close to the ceiling as possible. Rods often better suit traditional interior design styles, and tracks work better for modern homes thanks to their visual simplicity. Next, you'll have to decide on the placement of your curtains. Remember that with an accent wall, you're trying to make one side of the room stand out from the others. Ideally, that side of the room has symmetrical elements and a centered focal point, such as a window, television, or art piece. When you highlight them, they'll make the room look tidier and more well-balanced. You can, for example, use curtains to transform the space behind your bed; it's often an ideal place for an accent wall.
Picking out a color or print for your curtain accent wall is perhaps the most important step. To get started, take stock of your room's current main colors and undertones. Hues that highlight the undertones and contrast with the main colors will bring visual depth and character. Don't forget to weigh the mood that certain colors can establish. Yellows, for example, are energetic and warm, while blues and grays tend to be cooler and more relaxing. Keeping an eye on the popular living room colors that are taking over in 2026 may also be helpful when making a decision for your accent wall.