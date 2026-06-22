Skip The Paint And Wood: There's A Cuter Way To Create An Accent Wall

Accent walls come with a number of aesthetic benefits that make them worthy additions to all sorts of spaces. They introduce dramatic and often contrasting colors and textures to the room they're in, and supplement existing interior designs with more personality and depth. They also bring forward other design features, such as windows and fireplaces, and convert them into focal points. When most people think about accent walls, though, their first thought often runs toward either a bold color of paint or wood paneling and trim. These materials may look nice, but they turn creating an accent wall into a serious project when it doesn't always have to be one. In fact, making a cute accent wall can be as simple as hanging up some floor-to-ceiling curtains along one side of a room.

Tall curtains have plenty of potential for adding bold colors and eye-catching layers to the home. They help you cut down on dead wall space, and they're often quite budget-friendly and easy to install, too. Thanks to the fact that there are so many fabric options out there, curtain accent walls should work in both modern and traditional homes. You might want to familiarize yourself with using color theory in your home, though, before you decide which curtains to work with. No matter what your home's interior design style is, your floor-to-ceiling textiles should help make spaces like your living room or bedroom feel a bit more cozy. If you have loud neighbors, curtain accent walls that use heavy fabrics are also quite handy for blocking out sound.