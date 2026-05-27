8 Living Room Colors That Are Taking Over 2026 (So Far)
Still searching for the perfect shade of paint that makes your living room feel modern, cozy, and elegant all at once? You're in luck. This year's design trends are shifting the most popular living room paint shades towards hues that are grounded and earthy, helping turn your living room into a trendy, inviting gathering space. From warm-toned greens to rich browns, designers have recommended a few select colors to paint your walls in 2026.
We've picked out eight different colors that will help you keep your living room looking up-to-date this year. You'll find soft, light shades and deep, velvety colors on this list, so you can match any living room aesthetic you're going for. Because these shades are especially trendy in 2026, they'll be easy to find at your local hardware store. You might even spot a few Colors of the Year on this list.
Cream-colored living rooms are trendy
In 2026, designers say that cool-toned neutrals are out. This means that stark white walls are no longer the go-to shade for your living room. Instead, look to warmer neutral shades. Cream is trending as a beautiful way to keep your living room classically neutral, without looking overly bland and devoid of color. It's soft, inviting, and much more romantic than cool white tones. Plus, this off-white shade might even help you sell your house faster.
Terracotta is a popular choice for your living room
Earth-toned paint colors are a major trend in 2026. Some interior designers even say that earth-toned shades will be considered neutrals this year, due to how essential they're becoming in home design. Terracotta, in particular, is a fun way to inject your living room with color, while still keeping the space grounded and organic. As a warm yet muted shade, terracotta is a striking way to add personality to your living room, pairing well with minimalist, rustic, and nature-inspired aesthetics.
Olive green gives your living room an elegant look
Another classic earth tone, olive green is a calming, meditative color to add to your living room. If you love deeper colors and want to give your space elegant, rich walls, olive green is the way to go. Olive green has yellow undertones that add warmth and complexity. And this plays right into the cozy aesthetic that's so on trend this year. Its warm undertones also help the color feel gentle and inviting, despite being a mid-tone shade.
Lean into rich tones with mushroom brown
If you want a neutral that's a little more unique than cream, designers say that you should look no further than mushroom brown. This organic shade is a pleasant paint color that you'll never get tired of. As a botanical shade, it's naturally restful, so it makes for a beautiful base for any modern living room. Think of it as an updated, stylish alternative to millennial gray. Lighten up a mushroom brown living room with soft cream fabrics and lush green accessories, or lean into rich brown tones to deepen your space.
2026 is bringing aubergine back
Add layers of character to your space with a rich, dusky purple. Designers say that purple is back in fashion for 2026. Aubergine, in particular, feels positively luxurious in the living room. It's no surprise that the warm, earth-toned base of this eggplant-inspired color is part of the reason why it's trending in 2026. In the living room, aubergine looks refined and just a touch eccentric in the best way.
Soft pink is a romantic choice for a 2026 living room
Soft, blush-colored pinks function as another personable paint color for your living room in 2026. This shade is sweet and feminine, a fun pick for anyone looking to add vintage style or a touch of timeless charm. If you're looking for a playful and effervescent pink living room, go for the lightest shades. Deeper, dustier pinks are a good option for a space that feels uplifting but still mature.
Sage green is an ever-popular living room choice
Sage green is a popular shade for a reason. It's chic without being overstated, and fits a wide range of styles. Sage works beautifully with nearly any accent color you can imagine. And whether you choose a trendy accent wall or drench your entire living room in this soothing shade, it's almost impossible to make a bad choice with the color. Even Valspar's Color of the Year 2026 is Warm Eucalyptus, a warm, sage-inspired green.
Moody espresso colors are taking over living rooms in 2026
As homeowners look to add personality to their homes without going overboard, designers are naturally making shades that are bold, but not too bold, start to trend. A deep, rich shade of espresso brown will make your living room stand out, without overwhelming your senses. Some designers are even re-coining the shade as "espresso martini," proving that this timeless color has a top spot amongst today's design trends. An espresso brown paint shade with gray undertones was also Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year for 2026.