8 Living Room Colors That Are Taking Over 2026 (So Far)

Still searching for the perfect shade of paint that makes your living room feel modern, cozy, and elegant all at once? You're in luck. This year's design trends are shifting the most popular living room paint shades towards hues that are grounded and earthy, helping turn your living room into a trendy, inviting gathering space. From warm-toned greens to rich browns, designers have recommended a few select colors to paint your walls in 2026.

We've picked out eight different colors that will help you keep your living room looking up-to-date this year. You'll find soft, light shades and deep, velvety colors on this list, so you can match any living room aesthetic you're going for. Because these shades are especially trendy in 2026, they'll be easy to find at your local hardware store. You might even spot a few Colors of the Year on this list.