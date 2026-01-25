The Soothing Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Walls In 2026
Staring at your dull, scuffed-up living room walls and feeling ready for a change? Maybe your walls are carrying the evidence of real life, which is packed with kids' crayons, fingerprints, and years of everyday wear and tear, so you've decided it's time to paint. The next step: choosing the color. Then you walk into a home improvement store, and suddenly you're faced with hundreds of tiny swatches of the best living room paint colors in every shade imaginable. All you know is that you want something soothing. Good news! A 2026 color trend is putting a fresh twist on one of the most calming shades of all: blue.
Research in color psychology shows that blue can slow your heart rate, lower your blood pressure, and reduce stress by signaling safety and stability to the brain. That's why blue is so often used by hospitals, banks, schools, and technology companies, places where people need to feel calm, focused, and secure. It's also why a global YouGov survey found blue to be the world's favorite color. What shade of blue is dominating walls this year? A rich, saturated blue-green, according to Houzz. And consumer trend forecaster WGSN named transformative teal as 2026's color of the year, calling it "a fluid fusion of dark blue and aquatic green." This new shade might even help your home sell faster.
Paint colors you can try to embrace the new teal trend
@orderlyen_
Reply to @jasonshuff Teal pairs well with neutral, wood, and gold elements ⚜️ #neutralcolors #boldcolors #tealpaint #bedroomdecor #homedecor
In 2026, blue wall trends are stretching into richer, moodier territory, bringing in a bit more green. In Houzz's color predictions, it recommends Behr's Hidden Gem, its 2026 color of the year that the company describes as "a smoky jade that embodies an air of mystery and sophistication." On Instagram, @bradwillbuildit suggests Sherwin Williams' Riverway, which is a cool blue with a mix of green and gray undertones, that multiple commenters say they love.
What colors do you use with this blue-green shade? Behr pairs it with a color palette of warm neutrals like Rodeo Tan, cool mid-tones like Urban Nature and vibrant accents like Terra Cotta Urn. Instagram's @bradwillbuildit paired hers with Benjamin Moore's Simply White, which has a hint of warmth. On TikTok, @orderlyen_ says teal blends well with neutral elements like golds, whites, and woods, with one commenter suggesting Behr's Ocean Abyss, a deep, nautical teal, as a good wall color base. And TikTok's @designsbyzuedi likes pairing teal with orange for a "refreshing, lively contrast that breathes energy into a space." She suggests using teal on the walls and then introducing orange through chairs and accessories. Want a more subdued approach? She suggests burnt orange. Now that you're inspired, don't forget to grab these essential room painting supplies for your DIY paint project.