The Soothing Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Walls In 2026

Staring at your dull, scuffed-up living room walls and feeling ready for a change? Maybe your walls are carrying the evidence of real life, which is packed with kids' crayons, fingerprints, and years of everyday wear and tear, so you've decided it's time to paint. The next step: choosing the color. Then you walk into a home improvement store, and suddenly you're faced with hundreds of tiny swatches of the best living room paint colors in every shade imaginable. All you know is that you want something soothing. Good news! A 2026 color trend is putting a fresh twist on one of the most calming shades of all: blue.

Research in color psychology shows that blue can slow your heart rate, lower your blood pressure, and reduce stress by signaling safety and stability to the brain. That's why blue is so often used by hospitals, banks, schools, and technology companies, places where people need to feel calm, focused, and secure. It's also why a global YouGov survey found blue to be the world's favorite color. What shade of blue is dominating walls this year? A rich, saturated blue-green, according to Houzz. And consumer trend forecaster WGSN named transformative teal as 2026's color of the year, calling it "a fluid fusion of dark blue and aquatic green." This new shade might even help your home sell faster.