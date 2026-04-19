Selling Your Home? This Paint Color May Be The Key To Attracting Buyers

As the housing market cools off, it can be hard to know which improvements are worth the investment when you're ready to make a move. Determining the ROI on major upgrades like renovating an outdated kitchen or enhancing curb appeal with new landscaping can be complex. However, one more affordable and DIY-friendly approach has many homeowners wondering, "Should I paint a house before selling?" Unlike gutting an entire space, it's quick and easy to freshen things up with a coat of paint in a dedicated afternoon or weekend. According to the National Association of Realtors, painting is one step the majority of agents recommend since it can boost your listing price by up to 10%. Alana Lindsay, real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Warburg, says the key to attracting buyers is by choosing a warm off-white paint color that's appealing to everyone.

"A nice off-white with a bit of warmth is what I have seen my buyers receive most positively," Lindsay told Hunker during an exclusive interview. Although color capping and incorporating rich colors are among the most popular paint trends in 2026, if you're planning to sell anytime soon the expert said it's wise to keep things more neutral so that your home appeals to as many buyers as possible. "They don't like overly bright or owner-specific colors, and they also don't like stark landlord- or hospital-style bright white, devoid of warmth," Lindsay explained.