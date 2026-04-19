Selling Your Home? This Paint Color May Be The Key To Attracting Buyers
As the housing market cools off, it can be hard to know which improvements are worth the investment when you're ready to make a move. Determining the ROI on major upgrades like renovating an outdated kitchen or enhancing curb appeal with new landscaping can be complex. However, one more affordable and DIY-friendly approach has many homeowners wondering, "Should I paint a house before selling?" Unlike gutting an entire space, it's quick and easy to freshen things up with a coat of paint in a dedicated afternoon or weekend. According to the National Association of Realtors, painting is one step the majority of agents recommend since it can boost your listing price by up to 10%. Alana Lindsay, real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Warburg, says the key to attracting buyers is by choosing a warm off-white paint color that's appealing to everyone.
"A nice off-white with a bit of warmth is what I have seen my buyers receive most positively," Lindsay told Hunker during an exclusive interview. Although color capping and incorporating rich colors are among the most popular paint trends in 2026, if you're planning to sell anytime soon the expert said it's wise to keep things more neutral so that your home appeals to as many buyers as possible. "They don't like overly bright or owner-specific colors, and they also don't like stark landlord- or hospital-style bright white, devoid of warmth," Lindsay explained.
Avoid bold and overly specific colors that could turn off potential buyers
While the frenetic pace of the pandemic-era real estate market may have been exciting at the closing table, according to one Hippo survey, nearly 90% of homebuyers have major regrets about their purchase. "Today's buyers are not in a rush and are taking their time to buy property," Alana Lindsay said during her exclusive interview with Hunker. "With this increased care, they are also taking a more cautious approach to renovations. While painting is one of the easier things a homeowner can do for a property, buyers often think that it will be more work to repaint a home themselves and would rather it come already painted."
Although there are some indicators that buyers love earthy colors in kitchens and bathrooms, going bold is a big mistake if you're trying to sell. Zillow research suggests that you can expect offers to be up to $2,590 higher if you nail the interior paint colors. But getting it wrong won't just drop your sale price. "Using non-flattering or overly owner-specific colors can lower a home's value in buyers' eyes and reduce the number of offers received in today's market," Lindsay cautioned. In other words, although you may look to butter yellow or blush pink for your own kitchen color ideas, it could turn off potential buyers who have a hard time mentally moving into a space painted a hue they hate.
Opt for an off-white paint color with an appealing sheen
Since there are countless paint color choices out there, and you'll never please everyone, does that mean you should just avoid spending money on repainting your home altogether? According to Alana Lindsay, it's still a wise investment in most cases. "While the answer really depends on a per-property basis, I would lean toward caution and say yes. If your walls are already a nice off-white color, you may be able to skip this. If they are not and it would negatively impact the sale of the home, then yes, repaint them," the expert told Hunker during her exclusive interview.
Although many interior designers agree that bland is boring and decorating for resale is ruining interior design, it's still a wise choice if you want an affordable and easy upgrade before listing your home. You should consider various sheens as well as the natural light in each room to pick the perfect hue for your space, since both can dramatically impact the final look. However, according to Lindsay, there are two safe choices that can help a home feel like a tranquil retreat to potential buyers. She recommended using, "A nice-off white, like Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace, or a Soft Beige. For turning your home into a product to be sold, these will help it look both relaxing and neutral, without appearing sterile."