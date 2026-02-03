Step Aside, White: 7 Stunning Colors Everyone Is Painting Their Cabinets In 2026

White kitchens are officially out. According to experts and influencers alike, we should all be spicing things up by painting our cabinets in 2026. Designers say a fresh coat of paint is one of the best ways to instantly transform an outdated kitchen, especially when a full renovation isn't in the budget. Sure, the prep work's a pain, but refinishing your cabinets in a new color (from earthy neutrals to moody midnight blues) is the glow-up your sterile, white kitchen has been begging for.

It's not a project for the faint-hearted. There are several steps involved when painting kitchen cabinets. No matter which color you choose, professionals recommend degreasing them before sanding, priming, and spraying. Paying attention to cure time also matters so you end up with a velvety finish instead of irritatingly sticky doors.

The payoff is worth it because kitchens sell homes. According to Zillow, buyers offer between $1,600 and $2,400 more for cosmetic upgrades in olive green and dark gray. The National Kitchen & Bath Association reported in its 2026 Kitchen Trends Report that a whopping 96% of designers preferred neutrals like earthy gray-brown colors, while influencers are embracing natural wood and two-tone styles that stand out. There's even an old-school paint color trend that's making a surprisingly chic comeback.