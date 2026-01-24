The Old-School Paint Color Trend That's Making A Surprisingly Chic Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The old-school paint color trend quietly stealing the spotlight isn't another barely-there neutral or safe beige remix. It's burgundy. Moody reds with undertones of plumy purples, deep brown, and warm rust are showing up in entryways, offices, and statement spots all over Instagram. It makes sense, since design fans had major problems with Pantone's latest color of the year, a soft white that signals restraint instead of richness. Although white is a perennially stylish neutral, it doesn't reflect where color-curious homeowners are actually heading in 2026. Whether you call it burgundy, bordeaux, maroon, or mahogany, wine-inspired reds are a powerful but approachable way to embrace bold color, experiment with color-drenching, and create rooms that feel intentional rather than designed for resale.

Burgundy showed up across major brand forecasts for 2026. Sherwin-Williams' Colormix Anthology II highlighted a Restorative Darks collection including Plum Brown, Dark Auburn, and Rojo Marrón, each offering a slightly different expression of the burgundy trend. On the Colormixology podcast, Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams' Director of Color Marketing, summed it up perfectly. "It adds such a touch of elegance and deepness and sophistication," she said. Glidden's 2026 Color of the Year, Warm Mahogany, also lands squarely in that same camp, while Graham & Brown's COTY pick, Divine Damson, is an unapologetic dark cherry red that's also getting a lot of love online. As multiple brands arrive at the same color conclusion, it's a strong sign that burgundy's chic comeback is the real deal.