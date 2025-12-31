10 Unexpected Interior Design Trends On The Way Out In 2026
With 2026 incoming fast, the internet is ablaze with which hot new trends to keep an eye out for in the coming year. From stunning front door color trends that will absolutely dominate to hand-painted tiles, there are some gorgeous up-and-coming designs for homeowners to learn about. Yet, something just as important as the hot new commodities in design are the trends that are starting to become design faux pas. Learn what's coming in and what is on its way out so you can design your home with the same thoughtful intention as professional designers.
When considering coming and going in the world of design in 2026, it's easy to see some emerging patterns. For many years, the popular styles were centered around concepts like minimalism, open concepts, neutrality, and simplicity. Now, it's becoming apparent that the culture has shifted. Homeowners are leaving behind sterile and minimalist designs and are starting to be more fearless and unique in their design choices. Though maximalism had its day recently, this isn't necessarily what we're talking about here. It's not so much a hard shift from too little to too much, but more a change from the impersonal to the personal. This means things like sterile neutrals, hard lines, and flat designs are out, and textures, curves, and craftsmanship are in. As you move forward in the new year, watch out for these design trends that are on the way out in 2026.
All-white spaces
All-white spaces, often seen in bathrooms or kitchens, are going to be a thing of the past. In previous years, white color schemes were liked for their brightness, cleanliness, neutrality and even calmness. Today, that stark backdrop is much too sterile. An entirely white kitchen, bathroom, or living room feels like a dead space. You don't have to throw out white all together; it certainly still has its benefits, but instead of an all-white space, make sure you incorporate other interesting colors and textures. This combo will give you the benefits of white's versatility, plus the interest and character that's becoming more and more popular.
Open concept rooms
Just like all-white became too white, open concept is starting to feel too open. While this style has its draw, especially for smaller homes, people are moving more towards defined spaces. You don't need to close off every room or do expensive wall additions though — simply being intentional with furniture placement and things like rugs can make a big difference. For instance, you can keep a nice flow through your rooms but use L-shaped couches or textured rugs to help delineate areas like the kitchen, dining room, and living room. This added structure can keep areas and their purposes from blurring together and making it feel like you every room blends into another.
Millennial gray
One sign your home design aesthetic is horribly outdated is millennial gray. Once an absolutely beloved neutral, millennial gray has become highly overused. It was first used as an alternative to white and a way to add a touch of color while still keeping that calming, minimalist feel. Now, it's also become synonymous with a sterile, characterless, and out-of-date space. The beloved neutrals taking over millennial gray's territory are now browns, creams, and beiges. These colors will provide a soft neutral base, yet tend to feel warm rather than cold like millennial gray.
Flat drywall
Flat drywall is another design feature quickly fading into the past. As many other items on this list, it was well liked for its minimalism and to act as a neutral foundation for a room, especially in new builds. As 2026 approaches, flat drywall now feels too builder grade, even with an interesting paint job. Many are turning to textured wall options like limewash or roman clay. It can be a subtle change, but one that really makes a difference. It's also a good option for small rooms where other tactics to add texture (like wallpaper or tile) might end up making the room feel overwhelming or congested.
Glossy finishes
The sheen from a glossy finish used to be sought after, especially in spaces like the kitchen and bathroom, but experts are voting this finish off the island for 2026. A shiny finish on things like cabinets and flooring was a favorite in past years for its striking look and sense of cleanliness. However, moving forward, this sheen is being replaced by finishes that are matte and more tactile. This stays on trend with designs overall shift from things that feel too cold or sterile to focus on incorporating more warmth, texture, and personality.
Overly-matched wood tones
Wood is always a beloved feature in homes. It's an excellent way to bring in warmth, texture, and rusticity. However, one aspect of wood in design that's becoming less than pleasing as we enter the new year is perfectly matching wood tones. Especially when it comes to light tones like white oak, designers are saying bye-bye to overwhelming, single-tone wood. It's become bland and cold. Instead, start mixing up your wood tones and selecting darker options like mahogany. This change in wood design will add warmth and variety instead of an over-saturation of a single material.
Fast furniture
Fast furniture is fast on its way out. This category of furniture is dedicated to mass-produced pieces at a lower price and its a home design trend that likely won't continue after 2025. Though it's helpful on the financial side, it's seriously losing its design appeal. These items are now seen as cheap, soulless items that bring down the aesthetics of a room. Instead, homeowners and experts are leaning towards furniture pieces that showcase true craftsmanship. Rather than having fast furniture detract from your design, secondhand or antique pieces add quality, uniqueness, and visual interest to your home.
Boucle
For the last handful of years, boucle has been huge. It's a fabric characterized by its looped and curling surface and was all the rage as an interesting way to introduce some unique texture to a space. Now, the material is becoming highly overused, and as often happens with overabundance, it's fast going out of style. Instead of using boucle for visual interest in your home, consider other textures that experts think will be more trendy in 2026, like velvets, patterned materials, and other textures like woven knits.
Stark contrasts
Contrasts are loved in design for their ability to keep a space from feeling bland. They will never be completely out of style, but what is out are overly stark contrasts. Something like a true black and true white room, with no tonal changes and no transitions, can result in a space that feels too chaotic and frenetic. You don't need to get rid of these striking visuals completely (contrast is important!), but in 2026, we are focusing more on softening stark oppositions and using warm transitions.
Matching furniture sets
Does your furniture all match? It might be time to mix things up. Matching sets now feel too flat and one dimensional. Again, all that similarity just makes the space feel cheap and lacking in character. Instead, combine different colors, shapes, and textures for a space that feels lived in, uniquely curated, and visually interesting. Try a mix of arched chairs, textured couches, and straight-lined furniture, just ensure your items still complement each other so you don't overcorrect and make the space feel hodgepodge.