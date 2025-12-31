10 Unexpected Interior Design Trends On The Way Out In 2026

With 2026 incoming fast, the internet is ablaze with which hot new trends to keep an eye out for in the coming year. From stunning front door color trends that will absolutely dominate to hand-painted tiles, there are some gorgeous up-and-coming designs for homeowners to learn about. Yet, something just as important as the hot new commodities in design are the trends that are starting to become design faux pas. Learn what's coming in and what is on its way out so you can design your home with the same thoughtful intention as professional designers.

When considering coming and going in the world of design in 2026, it's easy to see some emerging patterns. For many years, the popular styles were centered around concepts like minimalism, open concepts, neutrality, and simplicity. Now, it's becoming apparent that the culture has shifted. Homeowners are leaving behind sterile and minimalist designs and are starting to be more fearless and unique in their design choices. Though maximalism had its day recently, this isn't necessarily what we're talking about here. It's not so much a hard shift from too little to too much, but more a change from the impersonal to the personal. This means things like sterile neutrals, hard lines, and flat designs are out, and textures, curves, and craftsmanship are in. As you move forward in the new year, watch out for these design trends that are on the way out in 2026.