5 Signs Your Home Design Aesthetic Is Horribly Outdated

When it comes to home decor, the golden rule is truly to each their own. Whatever style looks and feels good to you is generally what you should go with. That said, if your goal is to achieve a more updated look, you may be struggling to achieve it — especially if you are going by the rules of outdated decor myths. The good news is that there likely isn't really one specific design trend that is making your home feel dated, which means that a couple of small and mostly cosmetic changes can make your home feel more modern without blowing the budget on a full renovation.

Not only are most of these fixes pretty affordable, but they can also DIYed for a reasonable cost as long as you don't mind getting your hands a little dirty. Although there are countless outdated trends that can make your home look more relic than relevant, we have highlighted five of the worst offenders below to give you a solid place to start. And while you may think that the older your house is the more outdated it looks, it's actually the more recently phased out trends, such as farmhouse aesthetic, white and gray colors, and Tuscan kitchens, that tend to stand out the strongest.