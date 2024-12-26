5 Signs Your Home Design Aesthetic Is Horribly Outdated
When it comes to home decor, the golden rule is truly to each their own. Whatever style looks and feels good to you is generally what you should go with. That said, if your goal is to achieve a more updated look, you may be struggling to achieve it — especially if you are going by the rules of outdated decor myths. The good news is that there likely isn't really one specific design trend that is making your home feel dated, which means that a couple of small and mostly cosmetic changes can make your home feel more modern without blowing the budget on a full renovation.
Not only are most of these fixes pretty affordable, but they can also DIYed for a reasonable cost as long as you don't mind getting your hands a little dirty. Although there are countless outdated trends that can make your home look more relic than relevant, we have highlighted five of the worst offenders below to give you a solid place to start. And while you may think that the older your house is the more outdated it looks, it's actually the more recently phased out trends, such as farmhouse aesthetic, white and gray colors, and Tuscan kitchens, that tend to stand out the strongest.
All that word art is making your home look outdated
Let go of the "Live, Laugh, Love," the "Home Sweet Home," and the "Coffee Please," or whatever your equivalent kitschy sign may be. Though these mantra-centered motifs may have been popular in the 2010s, the moment has passed for this outdated wall art trend. And what may have once been considered charming has now been thrust into the realm of what Gen Z has coined "cheugy" — or very uncool.
Thankfully, this is one of the easiest fixes. Replace your Hobby Lobby-esque signs with something more unique. Look for works of art that you are attracted to. These can be found at antique or thrift stores, Etsy, or for a super-affordable option, you can even consider downloadable art online. You could also even make your own abstract art by purchasing canvases and acrylic paint from a craft store. Also, experiment with hanging decorative plates or mirrors, as these will add visual and textural interest to the space as well as serve a dual functional purpose. If you do want to keep some reading material on your walls, invest in personalized word art that is specific to you or your family.
Those barn doors need to be put out to pasture
The sliding barn doors had their heyday, but it's time to moo-ve on ... unless you do happen to live in a refurbished barn, in which case you are an exception to the rule. But for those of us that have a house in the suburbs built after 2010, it's time to give up the farmhouse aesthetic. Not only are these large sliding doors often quite heavy, but they can make a room feel weighed down, and they aren't great at blocking sound, either.
If you want to keep the sliding door system, there are a few fun options you can replace it with. Look for a pane-frosted glass door, or even an accordion-style door can be a fun option. If you don't want to completely toss out the farm aesthetic, try something a bit more inspired like this bookcase door, or this modern pine take on a barn door that is giving more "upscale" than "backwoods."
You don't need everything to be gray and white, actually
There was definitely a minimalist movement for a while that had everyone embracing a bland grayscale from floor to ceiling. And while a lack of color simplifies, it can also make a space feel sterile and void of personality. But keeping your space clutter-free doesn't mean you have to strip it back to feel like a hospital waiting room.
Although ideally you could switch up your flooring (especially if you are stuck with the millennial gray PVC wood floors that haunt most homes built or renovated circa 2013) you don't have to replace anything permanent to add color and texture. Bring in some life with your accessories. Choose some wood pieces to bring in warmth, add colorful pillows or throws, or even pick out an interesting vase. If you do want to add some character to your floor, there are some great peel-and-stick tiles out there — some of which are even renter-friendly! Overall, you want to look for what you can add rather than take away. If you don't want to do any serious renovating, look for colors that go well with gray or whatever your current color is.
Get rid of all those obviously fake fruits and plants
However real you think your Carmen Miranda-worthy fruit bowl looks, it is still easily distinguishable from the real thing, so keep the plastic food out of your kitchen and leave it to Little Tikes. And even though there are some convincing fakes out there, that rule also goes for plants and flowers. A lot of faux plants have obvious giveaways — not to mention that they require frequent dusting.
If you are worried about your lack of green thumb, look for plants that are easy to care for. Succulents that don't need too much water could be a good option — or snake plants, which tend to thrive when ignored. As for flowers, look for seasonal picks at your local nursery or grocery store. And if weekly florals aren't in your budget, consider some dried options for a natural and organic look. If you have a garden, you may even be able to dry a few of your own home-grown picks.
The matchy-matchy furniture and decoration design aesthetic is over
When decorating a room or even a house it can be easy to think that you need to get a complete furniture set or stick solidly within a single design style. While this isn't inherently wrong, it can make your home look not only outdated, but also impersonal.
To make home feel a bit more homey — and more current — you want to combine pieces that go together but don't necessarily "match." This also gives you some more freedom to shop outside a specific brand or style, and while most of us do have a favorite furniture store, you don't want your home to feel like a showroom. By mixing up your pieces, you are also allowing yourself more freedom in the future because you don't have to stick to a brand or style: you can update pieces individually without having to shell out for a whole new furniture set. Plus, if you have a style gap in your current decor at home, you can mix modern and vintage furniture to make the space feel more cohesive and intentional.