These Stunning Front Door Color Trends Will Absolutely Dominate 2026

It's no secret to homeowners and professionals alike that your home's exterior matters just as much as the interior when it comes to design and home value. A home with an enticing, inviting, and updated exterior can speak volumes while giving your guests their first taste of your home's unique aesthetics. A paint job has always been a simple and clever way to transform outdated front doors. To make sure you don't waste any time with last season's colors, we've scoured experts' opinions on which colors and shades will be the heavy hitters of 2026 and gathered them all right here. The consensus is pretty clear: Similar to the up and coming paint trends for your interior design, you'll want to consider shades that are bold yet grounded for your front door, such as sunny yellow, deep earth tones, or even charcoal grey.

You should also opt for something distinctive yet still cohesive, that will coordinate both style and color choice with exterior features like architecture and even your style of landscaping . Since it's a small area, don't be afraid to choose a daring color — just make sure it still plays well with the rest of the home's exterior and vibes well with your interior color choices.