The 12 Best Front Door And Shutter Color Pairings To Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal

Whether you're just moving in or looking to update your lived-in home, painting your doors and shutters is one of the simplest and most effective ways of improving your curb appeal. It's an easy and relatively inexpensive way to freshen up the facade of your home, but it packs a big design punch when you choose the best color combinations for your design aesthetic. Various combinations of contrasting hues, neutrals, or pastels can draw the eye and make your home the focal point of the neighborhood.

From classic farmhouses to modern town homes, there are certain palettes of door and shutter colors that instantly give an aesthetic boost to your home. Some color combinations may seem obvious — like white-on-white or black with neutrals — but that may mean you're leaning into a classic color combo that will stand the test of time and trends. Other pairings are fresh takes on color and style that can bring a new design language to your neighborhood. Pops of red on otherwise stoic brick, for example, can update your home in an unexpected, yet fashionable way. Regardless of which vibe you're going for, there's a perfect combination that's right for you and speaks to your personal design preferences.