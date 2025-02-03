Front Door Colors To Avoid At All Costs (And Timeless Alternatives To Try Instead)

The front door is the first thing people see when they look at your home because it's where the eye naturally gravitates. Front door colors that make a bright first impression can stop onlookers and potential buyers in their tracks. While only a handful of neighbors might see your carefully thought out interiors, everyone sees your front door. It's your chance to show off your design personality! Painting your front door is the quickest and easiest way to give your home a facelift — but it's also one of the most important home decor decisions you can make.

Get front door ideas and inspiration from other homes, but keep in mind that just because a color works on one home, it may not be a match for yours. (Consider how some people wear certain colors well, and others look terrible in that shade.) Take the architecture of your home and the color of the exterior facade, shutters, and trim into consideration. If you want your door to pop, choose a color that is on the opposite side of the color wheel from the rest of the facade. If you want a more subtle look, go for colors on either side of your house paint color. You can even look at the colors of your yard for inspiration.

While using the color wheel is a good way to find complementary colors for your home's exterior, there are some colors you should avoid altogether such as gray, pale green, and orange. However, black, emerald green, and yellow can work in many circumstances.