The Sleek Front Door Color That's Always A Great Choice For Curb Appeal

The front door of the home often gives a big first impression, communicating many different aspects of the house like design style or even construction date. It is the (literal) entry point to your home's design, and as it turns out, there are certain ways to make it more appealing. While material and hardware are definitely things to consider, it's actually the color of the door that can make it stand out the most. And, in a bit of surprising twist for some, black is the color of choice for the trendy modern homeowner.

In a recent study conducted by real estate site Zillow, black is the sleek front door color that's always a great choice for boosting curb appeal. In fact, homes with black front doors were found to have the highest resale value compared to homes with red or blue doors, boosting the sales price up almost $6,500 on average in 2022 alone. Zillow explains that houses with black front doors for sale often observed more buyers making appointments to see the houses in-person, likely boosting its desirability and potentially competition for the home.

While there are a number of sophisticated front door colors that are trending for exterior design, black is the classic staple that neither dates the home, nor clashes with different design details. It also lends a modern and sophisticated air to the house that makes it stand out in all the best ways. This is in stark contrast to some front door colors you'll want to avoid at all costs, at the risk of dating your design, like shocking orange or dull gray.