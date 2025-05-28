The Sleek Front Door Color That's Always A Great Choice For Curb Appeal
The front door of the home often gives a big first impression, communicating many different aspects of the house like design style or even construction date. It is the (literal) entry point to your home's design, and as it turns out, there are certain ways to make it more appealing. While material and hardware are definitely things to consider, it's actually the color of the door that can make it stand out the most. And, in a bit of surprising twist for some, black is the color of choice for the trendy modern homeowner.
In a recent study conducted by real estate site Zillow, black is the sleek front door color that's always a great choice for boosting curb appeal. In fact, homes with black front doors were found to have the highest resale value compared to homes with red or blue doors, boosting the sales price up almost $6,500 on average in 2022 alone. Zillow explains that houses with black front doors for sale often observed more buyers making appointments to see the houses in-person, likely boosting its desirability and potentially competition for the home.
While there are a number of sophisticated front door colors that are trending for exterior design, black is the classic staple that neither dates the home, nor clashes with different design details. It also lends a modern and sophisticated air to the house that makes it stand out in all the best ways. This is in stark contrast to some front door colors you'll want to avoid at all costs, at the risk of dating your design, like shocking orange or dull gray.
Why are black front doors so appealing?
Even though black is a neutral staple long-used in home design, this recent resurgence of black exteriors exemplifies a modern love of all things dramatic, and yet timeless and classic. Nowadays, many black exterior home designs have homeowners convinced to cross over to the dark side, from pairing black paint with natural wooden accents to mixing and matching fun metallic finishes against the dark background. Black exteriors provide depth to a house, while also crafting a neutral palette for fun additions that make your home stand out and express personality. In an interview with Family Handyman Magazine, Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager at Dutch Boy Paints explains that, "the use of black has gained popularity in modern interior design due to the desire for a more dramatic and elegant look. It is a design element that can help create a sense of luxury, contrast, and personality within a space."
Black doors are more subtle, yet still a statement-making way to play with this new exploration in back to black. While some homeowners may not be ready to cover their entire house with darkness, no matter how sleek it may look, black doors and black trims provide enough of a pop that makes your home stand out amongst others. It's an accent that is simultaneously modern and chic while also remaining timelessly versatile, and it's sure to boost curb appeal, no matter the era.