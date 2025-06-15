3 Home Design Trends That Likely Won't Continue After 2025

With the ever-evolving nature of home design, it doesn't hurt to stay on top of current trends (and try to get ahead of the new ones). If you're not a professional interior designer, though, it can be hard to determine exactly which trends are on their way out and which are on their way in, making it all too easy to have a design faux pas. Since the average Joe may not be able to afford their own personal interior designer to guide their way, we're here to round up a few of the big trends that are taking a nosedive, and which designs to turn to instead (all backed by the experts, of course!).

According to interior designers, some items and trends like fast furniture, the stark modern farmhouse style, and artificial lighting are all quickly exiting stage left. These past trends were all heavy on minimalism, sharp lines, and streamlined efficiency. If you have these features, they may quickly become a telltale sign your home design aesthetic is horribly outdated.

Now, people are more interested in a space that feels lived-in and imbued with unique character throughout. This will translate differently for each design style (modern, farmhouse, etc.), and it doesn't mean you have to give up your old die-hard aesthetic. There are plenty of ways to satisfy both old and new tastes. One thing is reigning true, though: Nature, craftsmanship, and comfort are now taking center stage.