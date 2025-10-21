Our Interior Designer Has Major Reservations About Benjamin Moore's 'Predictable' 2026 Color Of The Year

On Oct. 16, 2025, Benjamin Moore announced its 2026 Color of the Year, Silhouette, a rich, moody mix of espresso and charcoal. Thanks to the natural earth tones of the brown, this neutral is tranquil and soothing, while still impactful. Silhouette has a warm purple-chocolate undertone, but with enough gray to balance it out, the perfect middle ground for those who aren't quite ready for the full commitment to trending warm, elegant, deep browns or luxurious, dramatic, but potentially harsh black tones. You may be wondering, "What's not to like?" As an interior designer, I am a bit skeptical.

I mean, is anyone else having serious déjà vu? While I think the color is really beautiful, it's giving major Urbane Bronze vibes to me, which was Sherwin-Williams' Color of the Year in 2021. That's right – I can confirm we've already been using a form of this stunner for half a decade. So is it the most revolutionary color pick that pushes the design envelope for 2026? Honestly, no. But let's call a spade a spade: It's a paint company trying to sell paint, and Silhouette is a safe bet for them. The boost in marketing for this hue will undoubtedly work, as it has a generally universal appeal (five years in the making).

Does this mean you shouldn't give Silhouette a try? Actually, no, I think it's a very chic color for certain areas of your home. And the best part is, we've seen several years of results to know where this color does and doesn't live up to the hype. Spoiler alert: it's usually not a good choice for walls. So let me break down the best ways to showcase 2026's Color of the Year, Urbane Bronze – ahem - I mean Silhouette – in your home without looking like you chose the paint in 2021.