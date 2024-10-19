Black Brick Fireplaces: What To Know Before Hopping On The Controversial Trend

The majority of people on social media — or perhaps just the loudest of the bunch — seem to be whole-heartedly against black brick fireplaces. Not necessarily because of the paint color selection, though, so much as they are against painted brick in general.

These purists feel that original brick should never be painted, as it removes charm and sometimes historic value of the home, even hurting resale value. In addition, those in opposition to the idea argue that once you touch brick with paint, it is nearly (if not completely) impossible to ever restore the original brick finish. For those who care to weigh in on the specific black paint color, these critics feel that the look of a large black fireplace is too harsh, imposing, or unbalanced.

Maybe you're on the fence. Maybe you like the black paint, but don't want to make an irreversible decision. Or maybe you just have decided that that brick painting isn't for you. If you fall in one of these three camps, then, what are your options for sprucing up the fireplace without painting? Cleaning the brick and grout is a great way to freshen up old, dirty brick to make it look like new. Alternatively, if you would like to keep the original brick color but inject an antiquated charm, consider applying an over-grout or very light German smear to make the bricks look old and give it a whole new antiqued vibe. Lastly, some types and conditions of brick are candidates for brick staining, which alters the color slightly with every coat you apply but still preserves the underlying color and original texture of the brick.