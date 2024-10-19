Black Brick Fireplaces: What To Know Before Hopping On The Controversial Trend
You have, no doubt, seen inspiration photos on social media of dramatic black fireplaces. When it comes to wood fireplace surrounds, few seem to have negative things to say — because hey, you can just paint it again down the road if you want to, right? — but when it comes to brick, the controversy inevitably heats up in a big way.
What is it about the brick fireplace material that gets people all in a tizzy? Those in opposition say that painting original brick removes its historic charm; they argue that you can never restore the original finish if you have regrets. Those in favor praise the black paint for modernizing their previously characterless brick and creating a high-end design aesthetic. So, if you are contemplating taking the leap and painting your brick fireplace black, here is everything you need to know about each side of this hot-button issue, and what to consider before heading to the paint store.
Team 1: Don't paint the fireplace bricks!
The majority of people on social media — or perhaps just the loudest of the bunch — seem to be whole-heartedly against black brick fireplaces. Not necessarily because of the paint color selection, though, so much as they are against painted brick in general.
These purists feel that original brick should never be painted, as it removes charm and sometimes historic value of the home, even hurting resale value. In addition, those in opposition to the idea argue that once you touch brick with paint, it is nearly (if not completely) impossible to ever restore the original brick finish. For those who care to weigh in on the specific black paint color, these critics feel that the look of a large black fireplace is too harsh, imposing, or unbalanced.
Maybe you're on the fence. Maybe you like the black paint, but don't want to make an irreversible decision. Or maybe you just have decided that that brick painting isn't for you. If you fall in one of these three camps, then, what are your options for sprucing up the fireplace without painting? Cleaning the brick and grout is a great way to freshen up old, dirty brick to make it look like new. Alternatively, if you would like to keep the original brick color but inject an antiquated charm, consider applying an over-grout or very light German smear to make the bricks look old and give it a whole new antiqued vibe. Lastly, some types and conditions of brick are candidates for brick staining, which alters the color slightly with every coat you apply but still preserves the underlying color and original texture of the brick.
Team 2: Paint that fireplace black and never look back
But what if your brick isn't pretty or original? Or what if you just hate it? Team You-Do-You says: Don't listen to the naysayers. Follow your heart!
This camp of commenters is proud to say that they painted their brick fireplaces black, and not only do they love it, but wish they did it sooner. Many said while they can understand the desire to preserve original brick, they argue that there is no charm lost by painting any brick that is new or from a recent era that holds no historic value. When it comes to choosing a deep shade like black, proponents say it is a classic, elegant choice that makes a timeless and dramatic statement. Especially when combining the painted brick fireplace into a full accent wall with adjacent built-ins, or even in a fully color-drenched space, black interiors are bold and design-forward. For though for those who prefer to play it safe, though, the black painted fireplace look may not be ideal.
If you decide that painting your brick black is the way to modernize your home, be sure to select a paint that is specifically designed for masonry, as it will allow the material to breathe better by letting moisture escape and create better adhesion. It is also crucial to thoroughly clean and prime the bricks prior to painting for best results. If your fireplace is operational and you want to paint the interior firebox trim or doors, it is essential to choose a paint suitable for a high heat application to avoid dangerous fumes. Finally, matte or eggshell paint sheens will give the most natural masonry look.