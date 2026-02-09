Forget Paint: Curtains Can Transform The Space Behind Your Bed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your bedroom is your sanctuary, your space away from the chaos the rest of the house experiences. It only makes sense that you'd want the decor to reflect those inner feelings of calm, but painting can be a hassle. One way to add this element without a bucket and brush is by changing up that blank wall behind the head of your bed with a gauzy, fabric-filled curtain look. Whether you're looking for dreamy English country bedroom ideas straight out of a Jane Austen novel, or a whimsical fairy aesthetic for sweet dreams, this ethereal curtain hack is a great place to start.
The science behind this project is simple — hang curtains on the wall behind the head of your bed to create a frame and some soft texture behind the headboard. Some things to consider before buying curtains for this project include taking into account your paint color, the fabrics currently covering your pillow and mattress, and the type of statement you want this accent wall to make. Heavy dark drapes will give a mysterious moody look, while light gauzy sheers will provide a romantic vibe. There's no wrong way to dress this up, and it's so easy to do.
Adding whimsy with a curtain accent wall
To get this look for yourself without paint, you'll need a few things, including curtains. A great way to make this look more realistic is to add sheers behind tied-back drapes. You'll need at least two panels for the outer shell, and two to four for the translucent backdrop. You'll also need some adhesive curtain tracks like Ontrack no drill adhesive curtain rod, drape hooks (unless your rod comes with them), a level, and some stunning tie backs like NazTur magnetic no-drill curtain hold-backs. If you require more stability, you may want to grab a drill and screws. With these items assembled, you're ready to create a peaceful accent wall worthy of sweet dreams.
Measure the space you want to hang your bedroom backdrop and use the level to mark the placement. You'll need two sets of tracks, one below the other. Stick the adhesive rods to the wall and follow the instructions for curing time. Hang the sheers on one, and the drapes on the other. Add your tie backs, and decorate as you choose. Elevate this look by adding a framed photo or painting on top of the sheers, or by placing mirrors underneath to mimic windows. This drill-free curtain hack is perfect for renters because of the stick-on tracks, but you can certainly screw them in if they aren't holding the weight of your curtains. The finished look is whimsical, cozy, and perfect for destressing in your own private bedroom space.