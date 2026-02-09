Forget Paint: Curtains Can Transform The Space Behind Your Bed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your bedroom is your sanctuary, your space away from the chaos the rest of the house experiences. It only makes sense that you'd want the decor to reflect those inner feelings of calm, but painting can be a hassle. One way to add this element without a bucket and brush is by changing up that blank wall behind the head of your bed with a gauzy, fabric-filled curtain look. Whether you're looking for dreamy English country bedroom ideas straight out of a Jane Austen novel, or a whimsical fairy aesthetic for sweet dreams, this ethereal curtain hack is a great place to start.

The science behind this project is simple — hang curtains on the wall behind the head of your bed to create a frame and some soft texture behind the headboard. Some things to consider before buying curtains for this project include taking into account your paint color, the fabrics currently covering your pillow and mattress, and the type of statement you want this accent wall to make. Heavy dark drapes will give a mysterious moody look, while light gauzy sheers will provide a romantic vibe. There's no wrong way to dress this up, and it's so easy to do.