Ditch Curtains And Blinds: A Gorgeous, More Unique Way To Cover Kitchen Windows

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Stained glass often fits into the popular imagination as a sliver of something dramatic, part of a grand and profound whole. But it doesn't have to be that way in the real world, and it usually isn't. It's delicate or boisterous, and it gets as much of its inherent glory from a handful of colors and the play of light as it does from the bigger picture. In short, the stained glass look will fit perfectly well in a bathroom window or over a kitchen sink. It's not sacrilege to pull down your blinds and put up a piece of stained glass — it's exactly what you're supposed to do: Let the light in while filtering the world out.

Stained glass transom panels are sometimes called "suncatchers," though the term usually refers to smaller individual stained glass objects that hang anywhere they can, well, catch sunlight. Of course, there is no shortage of kitchen window treatments, but when TikTok creator and maker Saira Steelman (@sairasteelman) decided to replace the blinds and curtains in her kitchen window with a stained glass panel, her goal was to let more light in. It worked, of course, and also admitted some new charm to the room. The panel hangs on a couple of screw hooks in the window's head casing jamb extension (where inside-mount blinds usually attach).

The particular panel Steelman used was very much like this Vevor hanging transom window panel, $124.90 on Amazon. Her Tiffany-style Art Nouveau stained glass suggests — as Art Deco stained glass would even more strongly — the window designs of Craftsman-style homes. With that said, stained glass panels work in the windows of almost any home.